Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals: Surface Pro, Surface Laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 being used by someone lying on a bed.
Throughout November, we’re tracking the best Black Friday deals (in case you haven’t heard, Black Friday starts early nowadays) across the categories of products that we like to follow. For example, we have a whole article dedicated to great Black Friday laptop deals. This article aims to take that down to the niche level by looking at Microsoft Surface products, which consistently challenge the line between being 2-in-1 laptops and tablets. Here, we’ll investigate two deals — our favorite from each category — up close, but also provide you with a good list of other deals should our favorite not align with your personal goals.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro Black Friday deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 front view showing display and Type Cover.
As far as Microsoft Surface Pro deals go, the vast majority of offerings will be on variations of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, as the older models have gone out of stock in large numbers. Though we have found deals on these older models, it is true that our favorite deal is on a Surface Pro 9. Specifically, the version with 16GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, and the Surface Pro Keyboard. It’s got quality specs and the savings are just perfect at $540 off, bringing the $1,540 laptop down to just $1,000. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below, and be sure to check out our Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review to get the full scoop on the laptop.

This one not right for you? No problem! Check out these other Microsoft Surface Pro deals, which include older models and different spec’d versions of the 9:

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD, No Keyboard) —
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 256GB SSD, No Keyboard) —
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (Intel Core i3, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD, With Keyboard) —
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD, No Keyboard) —
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, No Keyboard) —
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD, No Keyboard) —

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop Black Friday deals

Someone playing Xbox on a Surface Laptop Studio.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop lines bring about a more seriously 2-in-1 laptop feel to the game. They’re multimodal and always contain an attached keyboard, vital to being like a “laptop” and not just another tablet. Our favorite deal on a Surface Laptop happens to be on the original Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. The praises from our Surface Laptop Studio review, which received marks much higher than any other current Surface Laptop, still stand now, just a couple of years later.

In particular, we’re talking about the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Perhaps even more impressive is its RTX 3050 Ti. In any event, being able to save hundreds of dollars off on this laptop/tablet/presentation device is a great thing indeed. Usually $2,100, you now have the opportunity to save $300 on it and get one for just $1,800. Tap the button below to grab yours today!

Of course, this is just one spec configuration of one model of Microsoft Surface Laptop. There are more, and the one you’ve been waiting for could be awaiting among these offers that we’ve also carefully selected…

  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD) —
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD) —
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD) —
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (Intel Core i5, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD) —
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (Intel Core i7, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD) —

