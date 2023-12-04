 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need a new laptop? Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $400 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table outside.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting for great laptop deals on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 range, you’re in luck. Best Buy currently has $400 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 so you can buy it for $900 instead of $1,300. A great option for students who want to look stylish or anyone who wants a laptop a little different from the rest, here’s a deeper look at what to expect before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a pretty sleek option even if Microsoft has yet to break the best laptop brands world. It has an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor paired up with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you could need from this kind of laptop.

Even more of a highlight is the 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen. Looking good and offering a great resolution of 2,256 x 1,504, its 3:2 aspect ratio stands out from the crowd. As a touchscreen, you can always choose to be more hands-on with your work too if you prefer that over using conventional controls. The screen also has Dolby Vision IQ support for better visuals while there’s Dolby Atmos support for the speakers so it’s a good system for streaming movies on.

Related

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is also focused on portability as demonstrated by its 18 hour battery life, super sleek design, and lightweight build. It’s that laptop you can take to class or a coffee shop without worrying about it taking up too much room in your bag. Not needing the charger so often is a huge advantage too.

Available in a variety of colors at this price, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is suitably personal to you. It’s neat to be able to veer away from the standard black exterior that we usually see from laptops with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 feeling like it’s rivalling the likes of Apple’s range in terms of style. Speed wise, it won’t compete with most of the best laptops but as a general all-rounder, it’s still pretty appealing.

Usually priced at $1,300, you can currently buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $900 at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $400, this could be the perfect gift for a loved one this holiday season. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
One of the best laptop deals I saw on Black Friday is still available
The Dell XPS 13

Dell has continued to offer some fantastic laptop deals with $200 off the highly sought after Dell XPS 13 laptop. This particular model usually costs $799 but right now, you can buy it for $599 making it an unmissable deal. If you're keen to learn more, read on while we take you through everything or simply hit the button below to get straight to the listing.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is widely regarded as one of the best laptops around thanks to being affordable and well-built. This particular Dell XPS 13 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It keeps things simple yet just right for working on the move or taking to class. There's also its gorgeous 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness.

Read more
There’s still time to get this HP 17-inch laptop for $260
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Continuing from all the holiday sales excitement, HP still has a HP 17-inch laptop for $240 off bringing the price down to $260. Usually priced at $500, this is one of those laptop deals that's a great option for anyone seeking an inexpensive Windows-based laptop to take to class or similar. We're here to tell you a little more about it before you consider making your purchase. As a previous Cyber Monday deal, expect it to end pretty soon.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop
The HP 17-inch laptop keeps things simple. It has an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It won't rival the best laptops when it comes to performance, but it's well priced for what it offers. It also offers a hefty advantage for the price -- a 17-inch display. Said display has a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 while it also has 250 nits of brightness. While it might not be great for using in bright sunlight, it's a good call if you need more space to juggle your many windows.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more
Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.

There has been a huge boom in gaming laptops in the past few years; once they were bulky, expensive, and not that good, we now have thin and lightweight configurations with lots of power. We're also seeing more and more powerful GPUs in gaming laptops, although it's important to note that even if laptop GPUs have the same name as desktop GPUs, they often aren't the same. Even so, having a laptop RTX 4070 or 4080, which are one step down from their desktop counterparts, are leaps and bounds better than a few years ago when we'd have to rely on the processor to do all the graphical lifting.
There's a lot of variety to pick from, and the market is saturated with deals, so to help you along, we've collected some of our favorite gaming laptop deals below. We've broken it up between Intel CPUs and AMD CPUs so you can pick the processor family you feel most comfortable with.

Best Gaming Laptop Deals (Intel)

Read more