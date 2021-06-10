Deal are coming out of the woodworks, not just from Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day and early libations, but also from other retailers trying to compete. It should come as no surprise then, there are a variety of Surface Pro deals, offering up some enticing discounts on Microsoft’s capable 2-in-1 computer. You name it, there are deals from Amazon, Microsoft, Best Buy, and many more.

We’ve also come across this crazy deal from Best Buy on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which is one the lowest we’ve seen in a very long time. They’re letting it go for $699 plus free shipping, which is $260 off the regular price. The model includes the Intel 10th-Gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

In Digital Trend’s Surface Pro 7 Review, our Luke Larsen says that with the extra cores in the Pro 7 “you’ll never be bottle-necked, even during extreme multitasking.” Surely, it’s a fantastic 2-in-1 for some productive tasking, whether you’re doing schoolwork, work-work, or just browsing at home. Luke also says the upgrade from the previous generation of Intel’s chips is “meaningful,” and we couldn’t agree more.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features an Intel 10th-generation Core i3 processor at its heart, paired with 4GB of RAM. That’s plenty of power to handle even some of the most performance-hungry tasks. When paired with the black folio Type Cover (included), which has a built-in wireless keyboard, you can get a whole lot more done, as it becomes a laptop.

A 1080p HD webcam on the front ensures you can join in on video calls and conferences, and you won’t look spotty doing it either. Not to mention, the 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display looks beautiful and adjusts automatically to the surrounding lighting conditions.

Best Buy is currently offering the Microsoft Surface 7 Pro for $699 all-in with free shipping, which is $260 off the full price ($959). That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen the Surface 7 Pro go for, on par with the all-time low. We don’t know how long Best Buy is going to offer the deal though, so take advantage while you can. Both the matte black and the platinum color models are on sale.

