This 32-inch 4K monitor just had its price slashed to $340

If you’re looking for an excellent monitor for a laptop or desktop, the Monoprice CrystalPro is a sleek and premium feeling monitor that’ll feel like a significant upgrade from your typical work monitor. Even better, you can pick it up from the Monoprice website for a discount of $340 rather than the usual $400 it goes for, which is a great offer.

Why you should buy the Monoprice CrystalPro 32-inch 4K Monitor

Where traditional work monitors might come in 1080p, the Monoprice Crystal pro comes in stunning 4k resolution and 32-inch size, making it perfect if you have to deal with many different tabs and windows regularly. Even better, it comes with lots of video connectivity options, so you can hook it up to several devices, allowing you to be a bit more mobile if you work with both a laptop and a desktop. You can also use a USB-B cable to connect to your computer and use the two USB-A ports as a USB hub for additional peripherals, which we appreciate. Another nice feature is a USB-C port with 65 watts of power delivery, so you can even charge a phone or other peripherals while you’re there.

Of course, the added power delivery comes at the cost of a brick charger, which can be somewhat inconvenient to use, especially if you want to move the monitor often or lose the brick itself. That’s a small price to pay, though, for all the features you get, plus the surprisingly premium feel of both the monitor and stand. We also appreciate that it comes with a VA display, which tends to have better viewing angles and color reproduction than traditional TN panels. Plus, it even has a reduced response time of 5ms, giving you a smoother experience.

All in all, the Monopprice CrystalPro is a surprisingly excellent monitor for work purposes, especially with the discount from Monprice bringing it down to $340. That said, if you’re looking for something a little different, then be sure to check out these monitor deals, and if you do a lot of graphics work, some of these gaming monitor deals might work better for you.

