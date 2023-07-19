Insane deal gets you a 35-inch UWQHD gaming monitor for $270

Monoprice has some excellent monitor deals as part of its anniversary sale, and one, in particular, will appeal to gamers. Right now, you can buy the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor for $270, saving $130 off the regular price of $400. A great opportunity to snag a game-changing monitor for less, you’re going to need to hit the buy button reasonably quickly before the sale ends soon. Before that, take a quick look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor

An affordable option for anyone seeking out the best gaming monitors for their setup, there’s a lot to like about the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor. For instance, there’s its 3440 x 1440 resolution which is great for most gamers. It also has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz so you won’t have to worry about motion blur issues. Its curved panel helps eliminate reflections at the edges but also provides you with a more immersive experience while you play. The AUO glass panel has 178-degree viewing angles too.

For inputs, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports along with two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs so you’ve got plenty of options on how to connect it to your gaming PC or even your games console. AMD FreeSync support means tear-free gaming aided by a great refresh rate.

Besides the excellent viewing angles, you can also adjust the vertical tilt level and there’s a removable and adjustment stand. It can even be wall-mounted thanks to being VESA compatible.

While the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor might lack the finer details like an IPS panel or DisplayHDR 400 support, there’s a lot to like here at this price. The 1800R curvature is better than a regular monitor design, and it has all the ports you could need. It appreciates that gamers need something different from the best monitors and it mostly achieves that compared to other displays in this price range.

The Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor is usually priced at $400, but for now, it’s down to $270. A saving of $130 is unlikely to stick around for long so buy it now from Monoprice before you miss out on the sweet discount.

