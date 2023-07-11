This MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $600 off for Prime Day

Some of the best gaming laptops are thin and light; the MSI Stealth 15M certainly falls on that list. Of course, that does tend to come at a price, but luckily the Amazon Prime Day deals floating around right now include a great deal that lets you get it for 43% off. Interestingly, this deal comes from the Walmart Prime Day sale, which lets you grab the MSI Stealth 15M for just $799, rather than the usual $1,399; that’s a pretty substantial discount and well worth buying. Just keep in mind that this deal is only available for Walmart+ subscribers. However, luckily, you can grab a one-month subscription or go for the if you use Walmart regularly.

Why you should buy the MSI Stealth 15M

The MSI Stealth 15M shares a lot with the MSI Stealth GS66, including the 0.63-inch thickness and minimalistic design that doesn’t give off gaming laptop vibes, which can be off-putting to use in a work environment. As for gaming, you get the excellent RTX 3060, a mid-range GPU that should handle most games relatively well in medium to high settings and 100+ frames. It should handle Elden Ring and Diablo 4 relatively well, although, much like all gaming PCs these days, it will struggle with Cyberpunk 2077. Luckily the 15.6-inch FHD resolution won’t stress the GPU too much, and the 144Hz refresh rate is excellent if you’re aiming for the big free-to-play games like Fortnite, where higher framerates matter.

When it comes to processing power, you get the Intel Core i7-1260P, a mid to high-end CPU that will easily handle most of your productivity and general day-to-day work. We’re also impressed by the 32GB of DDR4 RAM that’s been included since we rarely see that, even on more expensive gaming laptops. That means you get a lot of versatility from editing to programming, and with the 1TB of SSD for storage, you’ll not likely run out of space any time soon. As for battery life, expect around four hours when gaming and double that for non-gaming tasks, which is actually pretty good for a gaming laptop, let alone one this thin.

Overall, the MST Stealth 15M is an excellent gaming laptop and easily competes with the likes of the Razer Blade 15 for excellent thin and light gaming laptops. Even better, the Amazon Prime Day deal from Walmart, bringing it down to just $799, makes this a must-grab if you want a great budget gaming laptop. While we don’t think you’ll easily find better budget gaming laptop deals, it’s always worth checking out these Prime Day gaming laptop deals as well.

