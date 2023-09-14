 Skip to main content
Play Starfield and More: This Gaming PC with an RTX X is $650 off

Briley Kenney
By
OMEN 40L Desktop GT21-1490xt gaming PC deal
With all the hubbub about Starfield going on thanks to its recent launch, you’d be forgiven for wanting to play it yourself — it’s a fantastically fun game. Unfortunately, it’s exclusive to the latest Xbox consoles and PCs, which means if you don’t want to hunt for one of the best gaming console deals, your only other option is to build or buy a gaming PC. There are some excellent gaming PC deals floating around right now, so you’re in luck. But we also wanted to call out one deal being offered by HP that’s a great option if you’re looking to upgrade your rig or get a brand-new one. For a limited time, the Omen 40L Desktop (GT21-1490xt) Windows 11 gaming PC is discounted by $650. So, instead of the normal price of $2,550, you can get it for just $1,900. It doesn’t just meet the minimum system requirements for Starfield. It blows them out of the water. Here’s the kicker: this deal isn’t going to last long and may sell out fast, so you should definitely take advantage if you’re interested. We’ll dive into more of the technical specifications of the desktop below.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop

You’re ready, we’re ready, so let’s talk a little bit about the power tucked inside the Omen 40L desktop. Running the show is the Intel Core i7-13700K 16 core and 24-thread processor, with clock speeds up to 5.4GHz using Intel’s Turbo Boost technology. That pairs nicely, of course, with the 16GB of DDR5 Kingston 5200MHz system RAM with RGB. Full RGB RAM looks amazing, by the way, if you’ve never seen it before.

Gamers know one of the most important pieces of hardware is the GPU, and the Omen 40L has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti with 12GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. That is an excellent option, especially if you want to play Starfield, as you should be able to crank up most of the visual graphics settings. Newer games load and run faster with a solid-state drive over a traditional hard drive, but here, you don’t have to worry. It comes with a 1TB WD Black PCIe Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive. Intel WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN support round out the wireless and wired connectivity — games won’t take long to download from Steam with an appropriate internet connection.

It does come with a keyboard and mouse, so as long as you have a monitor — or order one with it — you can start playing right away. There are plenty of expansion ports, too, so you can upgrade or add components later, like more hard drives.

But nothing beats the price, as HP has lowered it to $1,900, discounted it by $650 for a limited time. That’s a much more reasonable cost than the normal $2,550 price tag. Hurry, it’s going to sell out fairly quickly, and when it’s gone, it’s gone for good.

