This is the only $300 laptop you should buy on Prime Day today

Luke Larsen
By

A lot of people are searching for ultra-cheap laptops on Prime Day. But let’s be honest — as you’ll find out perusing the best Prime Day deals or the best Prime Day laptop deals, very few of these laptops are actually worth buying.

Laptops under $500 tend to be clunky, slow, and outdated. If you jump the fence from Windows to Chromebooks, things start to look a little better at this price — but you still end up choosing between some very mediocre-looking laptops.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook open on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

There’s one exception to this trend, however: the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, and for Prime Day, it’s only $300, down 30% from its normal $429 price. This compact 2-in-1 Chromebook is a breath of fresh air in this price range. It’s a gorgeous little 2-in-1, meaning it’s a tablet with a removable keyboard. The screen, in particular, is a highlight. It’s a 13.3-inch OLED panel, which is completely unheard of for a device in this price range. OLED laptops are growing in popularity, but they’re still quite rare. OLED screens feature superior contrast and color, meaning this $300 laptop has a better screen than laptops that cost over a thousand dollars more.

The same is true of the 5-megapixel webcam above the screen, which will provide you with higher-resolution video calls than more expensive laptops.

Other laptops at this price pale in comparison in just about every respect, and really, it’s not even close.

Closeup on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook kickstand.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The 2-in-1 itself ships with a stylish blue keyboard case with a fabric finish. It’s detachable via POGO pins and includes a pullout kickstand, not unlike a Surface Go or Surface Pro.

Of course, the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage probably won’t impress you. And if you haven’t used a Chromebook before, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with what you can do with this operating system. Lenovo claims you can even get up to 15 hours of battery life.

