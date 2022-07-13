Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A lot of people are searching for ultra-cheap laptops on Prime Day. But let’s be honest — as you’ll find out perusing the best Prime Day deals or the best Prime Day laptop deals, very few of these laptops are actually worth buying.

Laptops under $500 tend to be clunky, slow, and outdated. If you jump the fence from Windows to Chromebooks, things start to look a little better at this price — but you still end up choosing between some very mediocre-looking laptops.

There’s one exception to this trend, however: the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, and for Prime Day, it’s only $300, down 30% from its normal $429 price. This compact 2-in-1 Chromebook is a breath of fresh air in this price range. It’s a gorgeous little 2-in-1, meaning it’s a tablet with a removable keyboard. The screen, in particular, is a highlight. It’s a 13.3-inch OLED panel, which is completely unheard of for a device in this price range. OLED laptops are growing in popularity, but they’re still quite rare. OLED screens feature superior contrast and color, meaning this $300 laptop has a better screen than laptops that cost over a thousand dollars more.

The same is true of the 5-megapixel webcam above the screen, which will provide you with higher-resolution video calls than more expensive laptops.

Other laptops at this price pale in comparison in just about every respect, and really, it’s not even close.

The 2-in-1 itself ships with a stylish blue keyboard case with a fabric finish. It’s detachable via POGO pins and includes a pullout kickstand, not unlike a Surface Go or Surface Pro.

Of course, the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage probably won’t impress you. And if you haven’t used a Chromebook before, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with what you can do with this operating system. Lenovo claims you can even get up to 15 hours of battery life.

