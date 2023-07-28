Killer webcam deal: Save 50% on the Razer Kiyo Pro today

If you’re getting ready to do some livestreaming, or you’re upgrading your setup, you’ll want a decent camera — or rather a webcam. The best webcams all have one in thing in common, they shoot video in full HD so that your feed is crystal clear and that your viewers get the experience of a lifetime. But there’s no reason you should have to pay full price, especially when there are awesome deals available, like this next one from Razer. Right now, you can grab Razer’s Kiyo Pro USB webcam with a high-performance adaptive light sensor for just $100, normally $200. That’s 50% off and saves you $100, which you can put towards other streaming gear like a nice microphone or headset. Don’t sleep on this killer webcam deal, it won’t last long.

Why you should buy the Razer Kiyo Pro

Shooting at a full HD resolution of 1080P at 60, 30, and 24 frames per second, and supporting lower resolutions of 720P, 480P, and 360P, Razer’s Kiyo Pro allows you to fine-tune your stream and deliver it precisely the way you want. It’s USB 3.0, with YUY2 and NV12 uncompressed, and H264 compressed video encoding. If you’re not sure what that means, basically you’re getting excellent video quality at modern codecs supported by a bevy of computers, laptops included.

The adaptive light sensor will adjust the webcam video brightness to match any lighting condition, even those dark, neon gaming dungeons. The same tech can be found in surveillance gear. Because of this, it offers superior low-light performance so you don’t have to worry about opening your blackout curtains and letting in a bunch of heat.

It’s HDR-enabled, with a wide-angle lens and adjustable FOV so you can customize the visual space to match your local area. For example, this allows you to setup a camera with a large aperture and wide-angle that also features custom field-of-view options — all via Razer Synapse control software.

It’s plug and play, too. So, there’s no need for a fancy setup. You can plug it right in to most Windows 8 or higher PCs with no need to install drivers. You can install the Razer software if you prefer.

Here’s the best part, it’s all yours for 50% saving you $100. In other words, instead of its usual $200 price tag, you can get the Razer Kiyo Pro today for just $100, at Razer. That’s heckin great.

Editors' Recommendations