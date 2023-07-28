 Skip to main content
Killer webcam deal: Save 50% on the Razer Kiyo Pro today

Razer Kiyo Pro mounted on monitor for streaming.
Razer

If you’re getting ready to do some livestreaming, or you’re upgrading your setup, you’ll want a decent camera — or rather a webcam. The best webcams all have one in thing in common, they shoot video in full HD so that your feed is crystal clear and that your viewers get the experience of a lifetime. But there’s no reason you should have to pay full price, especially when there are awesome deals available, like this next one from Razer. Right now, you can grab Razer’s Kiyo Pro USB webcam with a high-performance adaptive light sensor for just $100, normally $200. That’s 50% off and saves you $100, which you can put towards other streaming gear like a nice microphone or headset. Don’t sleep on this killer webcam deal, it won’t last long.

Why you should buy the Razer Kiyo Pro

Shooting at a full HD resolution of 1080P at 60, 30, and 24 frames per second, and supporting lower resolutions of 720P, 480P, and 360P, Razer’s Kiyo Pro allows you to fine-tune your stream and deliver it precisely the way you want. It’s USB 3.0, with YUY2 and NV12 uncompressed, and H264 compressed video encoding. If you’re not sure what that means, basically you’re getting excellent video quality at modern codecs supported by a bevy of computers, laptops included.

The adaptive light sensor will adjust the webcam video brightness to match any lighting condition, even those dark, neon gaming dungeons. The same tech can be found in surveillance gear. Because of this, it offers superior low-light performance so you don’t have to worry about opening your blackout curtains and letting in a bunch of heat.

It’s HDR-enabled, with a wide-angle lens and adjustable FOV so you can customize the visual space to match your local area. For example, this allows you to setup a camera with a large aperture and wide-angle that also features custom field-of-view options — all via Razer Synapse control software.

It’s plug and play, too. So, there’s no need for a fancy setup. You can plug it right in to most Windows 8 or higher PCs with no need to install drivers. You can install the Razer software if you prefer.

Here’s the best part, it’s all yours for 50% saving you $100. In other words, instead of its usual $200 price tag, you can get the Razer Kiyo Pro today for just $100, at Razer. That’s heckin great.

Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop with a stunning 2K screen is $800 off today
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

Lenovo continues to offer some of the best gaming laptop deals even if it's a little cheeky with its estimated value system. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Legion 7 for $1,500 reduced from $2,300 according to Lenovo. The estimated value system tends to overestimate quite a lot but at least this one isn't quite as vastly excessive as other recent Lenovo deals have been. Regardless of whatever the original price was, $1,500 for this Lenovo Legion 7 with a gorgeous 2K screen is worth considering. Here's everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7
Lenovo manages to be one of the best laptop brands for both business purposes and gaming, so you're in safe hands with the Lenovo Legion 7 The laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. As always, it's great to see so much storage space with more games taking up a lot of space. For the graphics card, there's an AMD Radeon RX 6700M with 10GB of dedicated VRAM.

Read more
A rare deal just landed on the stunning 5K Apple Studio Display
Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.

It's not often we see monitor deals that feature a good price on the Apple Studio Display. At the moment, that's changed with $100 off the Apple Studio Display 27-inch 5K monitor at Amazon. Sure, that's only 6% of bringing it down to $1,499 from $1,599 but it all adds up. If you've been waiting to buy one, this is a good opportunity to save a little on a planned purchase. Let's remind ourselves of why the Apple Studio Display is so desirable.

Why you should buy the Apple Studio Display
One of the big selling points of the Apple Studio Display is how well it blends in and pairs with your other Apple devices. It's a truly immersive 27-inch 5K retina display with 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colors, and P3 wide color. Considered to be one of the best 5K monitors for the Mac ecosystem, it predictably takes hardly any setup. It has one Thunderbolt 3 port along with three USB-C ports. It's also capable of delivering 96W of power to charge your MacBook so it's great for making your whole setup run more smoothly with fewer cables involved.

Read more
Best back-to-school MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and Pro
A man sits at his couch using the M2 Macbook Air.

There’s few times of the year better to buy a new laptop than when school is around the corner. With so many people looking for new computers for the school year, there’s always some great savings to be found. Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market. Its MacBook lineup offers a range of features at different price points, and while Apple’s prices tend to lean a little higher than many of the other best laptop brands, some great discounts on Apple laptops can be yours right now. We’ve tracked down the best back-to-school MacBook deals taking place. From the MacBook Air to the high-end MacBook Pros, we’ve tracked down the best savings you can find. Read onward for more details.
MacBook Air M1 (2020) — $899, was $999

The first incarnation of the new Apple processor in a MacBook came in the Apple MacBook Air M1, which is still now a few years later still an incredibly capable laptop. The M1 chip is both powerful and efficient, which is what allows such a slim laptop to be able to handle certain professional-grade tasks. This is the base model, which comes in with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. This should be plenty for most uses, and Apple manages to squeeze the most out of all if its laptops’ specs. The MacBook Air M1 is a great laptop for both students and professionals, as it’s designed to make work, play, and creating easier and more exciting.

Read more