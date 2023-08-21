Razer just knocked $400 off its 27-inch QHD gaming monitor

After upgrading your gaming PC, you need to buy a monitor that will give justice to your machine’s more powerful processing capabilities. Here’s one of the top monitor deals for gamers right now — the Razer Raptor 27 for just $400, following a 50% discount from Razer on its original price of $800. You’ll be able to spend the $400 in savings on more video games and other accessories, but you’re going to have to act quick if you want it because we’re not sure how much time is left before this offer gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor

Razer, a gaming-focused brand known for a wide and colorful range of accessories, laptops, and desktop computers, invades the monitor space with the Razer Raptor 27. It doesn’t disappoint, as it created a gaming monitor that challenges the best monitors in terms of design and performance. The 27-inch screen offers QHD resolution, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 1ms, so that you can enjoy the best PC games with sharp details, vivid colors, and smooth frame rates. For uninterrupted gameplay with no stuttering or screen tearing, the Razer Raptor 27 supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync technologies. You’re also assured of the quality of the gaming monitor’s colors, sharpness, and panel performance because it received THX certification.

The Razer Raptor 27 looks stylish with its thin bezels and cloth-like texture at the back, but it also comes with a very functional built-in cable management system. After raising the gaming monitor to its highest point, you can flip it back at a 90-degree angle to easily and quickly gain access to its HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, and DisplayPort ports, each with green cables that you can connect to your gaming PC or other source devices.

If you’re planning to make a significant investment in gaming PC deals, or if you’ve already done so, you’re also going to want to purchase a gaming monitor like the Razer Raptor 27. You’ll enjoy an upgraded gaming experience with this 27-inch display, which is available from Razer for just $400 after a 50% discount. We don’t think the savings of $400 on its sticker price of $800 will last long though, so before the bargain ends, you should move forward with the transaction and secure your own Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor.

