 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Razer just knocked $400 off its 27-inch QHD gaming monitor

Aaron Mamiit
By
Playing a game on the Razer Raptor gaming monitor.
Riley Young / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

After upgrading your gaming PC, you need to buy a monitor that will give justice to your machine’s more powerful processing capabilities. Here’s one of the top monitor deals for gamers right now — the Razer Raptor 27 for just $400, following a 50% discount from Razer on its original price of $800. You’ll be able to spend the $400 in savings on more video games and other accessories, but you’re going to have to act quick if you want it because we’re not sure how much time is left before this offer gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor

Razer, a gaming-focused brand known for a wide and colorful range of accessories, laptops, and desktop computers, invades the monitor space with the Razer Raptor 27. It doesn’t disappoint, as it created a gaming monitor that challenges the best monitors in terms of design and performance. The 27-inch screen offers QHD resolution, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 1ms, so that you can enjoy the best PC games with sharp details, vivid colors, and smooth frame rates. For uninterrupted gameplay with no stuttering or screen tearing, the Razer Raptor 27 supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync technologies. You’re also assured of the quality of the gaming monitor’s colors, sharpness, and panel performance because it received THX certification.

The Razer Raptor 27 looks stylish with its thin bezels and cloth-like texture at the back, but it also comes with a very functional built-in cable management system. After raising the gaming monitor to its highest point, you can flip it back at a 90-degree angle to easily and quickly gain access to its HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, and DisplayPort ports, each with green cables that you can connect to your gaming PC or other source devices.

Related

If you’re planning to make a significant investment in gaming PC deals, or if you’ve already done so, you’re also going to want to purchase a gaming monitor like the Razer Raptor 27. You’ll enjoy an upgraded gaming experience with this 27-inch display, which is available from Razer for just $400 after a 50% discount. We don’t think the savings of $400 on its sticker price of $800 will last long though, so before the bargain ends, you should move forward with the transaction and secure your own Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This LG 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is $100 off at Best Buy
LG - UltraGear 32” LED QHD AMD FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible with HDR 10 (DisplayPort, HDMI) - Black

You shouldn't skip buying from monitor deals if you've just upgraded with gaming PC deals, or else you'll be wasting your computer's processing power on an outdated display. You don't have to spend much on a new screen though, as there are offers like Best Buy's $100 discount for the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor. Instead of $450, you'll only have to pay $350, but since we don't expect the bargain to last long, it's highly recommended that you make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor
Our computer monitor buying guide recommends a size of 24 inches to 30 inches for most users. The 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor is a bit larger than that range, which is perfectly fine as the extra size. Combine that with its 16:9 aspect ratio and QHD resolution and you'll truly appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. With nearly no bezel surrounding the display, you'll enjoy a more immersive gaming experience as you explore new worlds and engage in battle with your friends.

Read more
One of the best gaming laptops is heavily discounted right now
The Asus ROG Zephyrus placed at a side angle.

Best Buy has some of the best gaming laptop deals today, including being able to save $495 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop. Usually priced at $1,650, it's down to $1,155 for a limited time only as part of a clearance deal at Best Buy. That means it's highly likely to end soon with stock sure to be limited. If you're immediately tempted, read on while we tell you more about what we know.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is easily one of the best gaming laptops for anyone who wants something small yet portable. It offers an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. We're always delighted to see gaming laptops with 1TB of storage as games continue to get bigger in size and no one wants to be stuck with only a few games installed at once.

Read more
This Lenovo Legion gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $350 off today
Lenovo Legion Tower Gaming PC on a table.

For anyone looking for a new gaming rig, Lenovo may be just the right place to go today. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming PC for $1,150 saving you $350 off the regular price of $1,500. It's one of the better gaming PC deals around at the moment and is sure to be a good bet for desktop gamers searching for this kind of deal. Keen to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5
The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 has a good set of hardware for your gaming needs. There's an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter always being good to see given how expansive many games are now. Alongside all that is the graphics card -- an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 LHR with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. This may all be the previous generation's hardware hence the price cut, but it's still more than good enough for playing a lot of games. The case is designed to keep things cool while looking great, thanks to its deep-chill air cooling and meshed front vents for improving airflow. Its chassis is also toolless so any time you want to upgrade a component, it doesn't take much effort on your part. There are also top and back USB ports including USB-C so you're all set for all your accessories. Bluetooth 5.1 support and Wi-Fi 6E secure all your futureproofing needs too.

Read more