Usually $350, this Samsung 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is $230 today

The best PC games need a great window to the adventure, and if you’re looking to land one of the best monitor deals the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor is seeing an $120 discount at Amazon right now. While it typically costs $350, you can currently add it to your gaming setup for just $230. Free shipping is available with a purchase, with free fast shipping available to Amazon Prime members.

Why you should buy the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G51C QHD gaming monitor

When it comes to taking on the challenges of the newest, most popular, or infinitely replayable PC games, no adventure is complete without one of the best gaming monitors. Samsung makes some of the best monitors on the market, and its Odyssey lineup is incredibly popular among gamers looking for affordable yet capable options. The Odyssey G51C is a 27-inch monitor that brings exceptional visual quality to your gaming experience with things like Quad HD resolution, which is halfway between Full HD and 4K in terms of quality. It also has HDR10 technology, which allows you to see a whole new world of detail that you’re often missing out on with other gaming monitors.

The rigors of real-time gaming action and adventure can be a lot for a monitor to handle. Most gaming monitors have a refresh rate of 60Hz, but the Odyssey G51C has a supercharged 165Hz refresh rate. This will keep the image from tearing, lagging, or breaking apart, even in the most intense moments of gameplay. The monitor has a lightning fast response time of just 1 millisecond, and it also has full AMD FreeSync Premium support, which keeps frames from dropping by matching every frame from your graphics card. When it comes to breaking in the Odyssey G51C 27-inch QHD gaming monitor, there are 10 games to show off your gaming PC worth the adventure.

Whether you’re looking for something to pair with one of the best gaming PCs or one of the best gaming laptops, the Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor is a steal at its current price of $230. This is a $120 savings from its regular price of $350. Free shipping is also included.

