This Samsung 34-inch WQHD ultrawide gaming monitor is $600 off

Marvel's Spider-Man running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.
The machine that you purchased from gaming PC deals should be paired with a display that will give justice to its power. If you haven’t upgraded from a basic screen, you should think about taking advantage of Best Buy’s $600 discount for the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED gaming monitor. As one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, it’s down to $900 from $1,500, but probably not for long because we expect a lot of interest in this bargain. You need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested, because stocks of this gaming monitor may already be running low.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED gaming monitor features a 34-inch curved screen with WQHD resolution for sharp details and more field of vision while you play the best PC games, and OLED technology that creates perfect black levels, supports wide viewing angles, and enables lightning-fast response times. For this gaming monitor, response time is at 0.03ms, and when paired with a 175Hz refresh rate, you’ll be enjoying near-instant reaction times and smooth gameplay. It also comes with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

You can connect the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED gaming monitor to your PC through either its USB-C or Micro HDMI 2.1 ports, but you can play video games without a computer or console because the monitor comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub. The monitor can also function as a smart TV, as it can jump onto your home’s Wi-Fi network for access to all of the popular streaming services.

Black Friday is here early for those who are looking for monitor deals, as Best Buy slashed the price of the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED gaming monitor by $600. Instead of $1,500, you’ll only have to pay $900 for this amazing display, but you’ll have to complete the transaction as soon as possible. There’s no telling if the offer will remain online until the shopping holiday, so if you want to get the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED gaming monitor for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate with the purchase.

