This Samsung 43-inch 4K gaming monitor is 50% off right now

All of the best PC games deserve a great window on the adventure, and if you’re hoping to land one of the best monitor deals of the day, the 43-inch model of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is seeing a massive discount at Best Buy. The popular 4K gaming monitor is marked down to just $500, and would regularly set you back $1,000. That makes for a 50% discount and $500 savings, and Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K gaming monitor

Samsung places several monitors on our list of the best gaming monitors, and among the best 4K gaming monitors is the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7. It’s a monitor you definitely should consider if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming experience or jump into something immersive right from the get-go. At the top of its feature set is an incredible, lifelike image. In addition to its 4K resolution, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 has a high dynamic range of HDR600, which offers a contrast ratio superior to many gaming monitors. These combine with Quantum Matrix Technology to create an unrivaled visual experience no matter what your favorite type of game may be.

And with modern gaming, the rigors of real-time gaming action can be a lot for a monitor to handle. Many monitors provide a refresh rate of 60Hz, but the Odyssey Neo G7 has refresh rate of 144Hz. This eliminates lag and provides for smoother gameplay, even during fast-paced action and multiplayer play. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro also chips in to reduce screen tearing, stuttering, and input latency. And because this is a Samsung monitor, you’ll also be getting a lot of great features Samsung uses in its TV lineup. These include some smart TV features like built-in access to streaming services, as well as Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows instant access to top cloud gaming services.

While the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K gaming monitor isn’t typically priced among the best budget monitors, it’s a steal at its current sale price at Best Buy. This deal drops the price of the Odyssey Neo G7 from $1,000 to just $500, and makes for a discount equivalent to 50% off.

Editors' Recommendations