Here’s one of this year’s most attention-catching Black Friday deals on gaming monitors — a $600 discount on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 QLED curved gaming monitor, which brings its price from Samsung down to $900 from $1,500. It’s still not cheap, but it’s actually a steal if you’re looking for the perfect companion to a powerful gaming PC. However, like most Black Friday Samsung deals, it’s unclear how long the 40% off will remain available because of the massive interest in the brand’s devices. To make sure that you don’t miss out, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 QLED curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a premium gaming monitor that features a 49-inch display with dual QHD resolution, which is equivalent to the screen space of two 27-inch QHD panels, and Samsung’s QLED technology that promises the deepest blacks and vivid colors. The monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the display are updated. It’s faster than our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended speed of between 120Hz to 144Hz, so you’ll be getting extremely smooth gameplay, especially with Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro also preventing screen tearing and stuttering.

The curved screen of the Samsung Odyssey G9 isn’t just for show — its 1000R curvature matches the curve of the human eye, to minimize discomfort and to create maximum immersion. You can’t say that the gaming monitor isn’t stylish though, because it features a sleek design and Samsung’s Infinity Core Lighting that allows for customization so you can use colors that match the rest of your gaming setup, the video game that you’re playing, or even just your mood.

Samsung monitor Black Friday deals never disappoint with offers like this 40% discount for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 QLED curved gaming monitor. You’ll only have to pay $900 instead of $1,500 for savings of $600, which you can spend on more video games, PC upgrades, and gaming accessories. However, that’s only if you’re able to complete your purchase while the bargain is still online, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before it expires. To make sure you get the discount, proceed with your purchase of the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 QLED curved gaming monitor.

