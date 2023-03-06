Everybody needs an external hard drive these days, but not all of them will be able to protect your data as well as the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD. You can get it for just $230 from Best Buy, which has slashed the 2TB storage device’s original price of $295 by $65. This is one of the best investments that you can make if you want to make sure your files are always safe, but you’ll need to move fast if you want to enjoy the discount.

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD

The SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD, which we’ve tagged among our list of the best external hard drives, is what you should buy if you need complete protection for your files. Work documents, school projects, personal mementos — all of them are safe if you store them in this durable storage device. It’s pocket-size and lightweight, but with its IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, it will be able to survive through situations such as sudden rainfall and liquid spills. It even comes with a carabiner loop so that you can better secure the portable SSD to the inside of your backpack, for example.

When comparing SSDs and HDDs, the former promises faster read and write speeds, which you’ll enjoy to the tune of up to a 2,000 Mbps data transfer speed with the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD. In addition physical protection, it also offers digital protection with 128-bit AES hardware encryption and a password system. The portable SSD also maximizes compatibility as it can work with computers, cameras, and smartphones through a USB-C interface.

Some storage devices aren’t worth the money even when you’re getting them with discounts from external hard drive deals, but that’s certainly not the case with the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD. It’s extremely durable, designed to withstand the elements, offers 2TB of space, and to top it all off, it’s on sale from Best Buy at $65 off so you can purchase it for $230 instead of its sticker price of $295. You shouldn’t miss this offer, and to make sure of that, push through with the transaction right now.

