This ultra-durable, water-resistant 2TB portable SSD is $65 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sandisk Extreme Pro SSD.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Everybody needs an external hard drive these days, but not all of them will be able to protect your data as well as the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD. You can get it for just $230 from Best Buy, which has slashed the 2TB storage device’s original price of $295 by $65. This is one of the best investments that you can make if you want to make sure your files are always safe, but you’ll need to move fast if you want to enjoy the discount.

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD

The SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD, which we’ve tagged among our list of the best external hard drives, is what you should buy if you need complete protection for your files. Work documents, school projects, personal mementos — all of them are safe if you store them in this durable storage device. It’s pocket-size and lightweight, but with its IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, it will be able to survive through situations such as sudden rainfall and liquid spills. It even comes with a carabiner loop so that you can better secure the portable SSD to the inside of your backpack, for example.

When comparing SSDs and HDDs, the former promises faster read and write speeds, which you’ll enjoy to the tune of up to a 2,000 Mbps data transfer speed with the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD. In addition physical protection, it also offers digital protection with 128-bit AES hardware encryption and a password system. The portable SSD also maximizes compatibility as it can work with computers, cameras, and smartphones through a USB-C interface.

Some storage devices aren’t worth the money even when you’re getting them with discounts from external hard drive deals, but that’s certainly not the case with the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD. It’s extremely durable, designed to withstand the elements, offers 2TB of space, and to top it all off, it’s on sale from Best Buy at $65 off so you can purchase it for $230 instead of its sticker price of $295. You shouldn’t miss this offer, and to make sure of that, push through with the transaction right now.

The ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is over $500 off today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
December 28, 2022
Screen on the Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.

Here's one of the best gaming laptop deals that you can avail right now -- the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,100, following a $550 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $1,650. It's still not cheap by any means, but if you want a gaming laptop that will be able to keep up with today's video games, there are very few options at this price. You'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer though, because with stocks expected to go quickly, it may disappear at any minute.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The gap in the AMD vs. Intel rivalry has practically evaporated, and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 showcases just how far AMD's processors have come. The gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, which are more than capable of running the best PC games with no issues. The machine also features 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended specification by our laptop buying guide if you're planning to launch intensive applications like video games, and a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so that you can immediately start downloading your favorite titles and installing their required updates.

This ASUS Chromebook is over 50% off for a limited time
Nina Derwin
By Nina Derwin
December 28, 2022
Asus 17.3" Chromebook on a white background.

If you happened to receive a Best Buy gift card this holiday season that's currently burning a hole in your pocket, worry not. There are some excellent post-holiday Best Buy laptop deals happening at the moment, not the least of which is on the ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is over 50% off. Originally priced at $389, you can bring one home for only $189, saving you a cool $200. When you consider the size of the display, this is perhaps one of the most enticing of all of the Chromebook deals going on right now.

Why You Should Buy the ASUS 17.3-Inch Chromebook
When you think of a Chromebook, chances are you're thinking of a tiny laptop with a compact display, and while some Chromebooks definitely fit that description, ASUS's 17.3-inch Chromebook stands apart from the rest. ASUS's Chromebook offers Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution with respectable color and clarity for the price, as well as an energy-efficient LED backlight. The machine comes with 4GB of memory and a 64GB internal hard drive, which is the perfect combination for running multiple applications, quick boot-up times, and easy data management.

There’s a huge sale happening on 2-in-1 Chromebook laptops today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
December 21, 2022
HP Chromebook x360 14c sitting angled on a desk.

A 2-in-1 laptop combines the utility of a laptop's keyboard with the ease of using a tablet, according to our laptop buying guide, while Chromebooks are devices that offer snappy performance even with low-end components because their operating system, Google's Chrome OS, utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software. You'll get the best of both worlds if you purchase a 2-in-1 Chromebook, many of which are currently on sale from Best Buy. To help you narrow down your options, we've gathered the retailer's best Chromebook deals that are also 2-in-1 devices, so that you can finalize your purchase as soon as possible while the offers are still online.
Asus Chromebook Flip C433 -- $179, was $379

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, with the 360-degree hinges attaching the display to the device's body allowing you to transform it between laptop form and tablet form. Inside the 2-in-1 Chromebook are the Intel Core M3-8100Y processor and integrated Intel HD graphics 5000, plus 8GB of RAM that's considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a good starting point. The 64GB eMMC offers limited space, but it won't be a limitation because the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 offers built-in support for cloud storage through Google Drive.

