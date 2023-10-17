This super cheap student laptop has a massive discount at Walmart

if you’re searching for affordable student laptop deals, you should take a look at the bargains from Walmart, which currently includes a $790 discount for the SGIN M15 laptop. We think its original price of $1,050 is too much, which leads to the inflated savings, but in any case, $260 is an eye-catching price for this device. We don’t know what will happen first between the offer expiring and stocks selling out, but before either one happens, you should complete the purchase if you want to get the laptop for this cheap.

Why you should buy the SGIN M15 laptop

The SGIN M15 laptop is cheap because it comes with an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are on the other end of the spectrum compared to the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but if you manage your expectations, the device will be able to deliver what you need. While playing the best PC games and running demanding software such as video editors are out of the question, the SGIN M15 will be more than enough for basic activities such as carrying out online research, typing reports, and joining online classes. Additionally, it’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution is large and bright enough to enjoy watching streaming shows whenever you’re taking a break.

There’s ample space for your documents on the SGIN M15’s 128GB SSD, but you can always sign up for cloud storage services if you need to. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home so it’s ready right after unboxing, and it can last for up to 8 hours on a single charge.

You don’t need to spend much on laptop deals if you only need a device for basic schoolwork such as the SGIN M15, which is available from Walmart for just $260. You may ignore the $790 discount because we think the device’s sticker price of $1,050 is too high, but nevertheless, it’s still a cheap laptop that can meet a student’s needs. You’re going to have to act fast if you want to get the SGIN M15 for this very affordable price though, as we think the offer will draw a lot of attention. Add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations