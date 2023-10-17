 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This super cheap student laptop has a massive discount at Walmart

Aaron Mamiit
By
The SGIN M15 laptop on a white background.
SGIN

if you’re searching for affordable student laptop deals, you should take a look at the bargains from Walmart, which currently includes a $790 discount for the SGIN M15 laptop. We think its original price of $1,050 is too much, which leads to the inflated savings, but in any case, $260 is an eye-catching price for this device. We don’t know what will happen first between the offer expiring and stocks selling out, but before either one happens, you should complete the purchase if you want to get the laptop for this cheap.

Why you should buy the SGIN M15 laptop

The SGIN M15 laptop is cheap because it comes with an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are on the other end of the spectrum compared to the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but if you manage your expectations, the device will be able to deliver what you need. While playing the best PC games and running demanding software such as video editors are out of the question, the SGIN M15 will be more than enough for basic activities such as carrying out online research, typing reports, and joining online classes. Additionally, it’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution is large and bright enough to enjoy watching streaming shows whenever you’re taking a break.

There’s ample space for your documents on the SGIN M15’s 128GB SSD, but you can always sign up for cloud storage services if you need to. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home so it’s ready right after unboxing, and it can last for up to 8 hours on a single charge.

Related

You don’t need to spend much on laptop deals if you only need a device for basic schoolwork such as the SGIN M15, which is available from Walmart for just $260. You may ignore the $790 discount because we think the device’s sticker price of $1,050 is too high, but nevertheless, it’s still a cheap laptop that can meet a student’s needs. You’re going to have to act fast if you want to get the SGIN M15 for this very affordable price though, as we think the offer will draw a lot of attention. Add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Usually $1499, this Lenovo laptop is discounted to $399 today
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

If you need a good portable laptop and missed out on the previous Prime Day sales, don't worry, there are still quite a lot of great leftover Prime Day laptop deals that you can take advantage of. That's especially the case for other companies like Lenovo, who are still selling some of their best laptops at great prices. One example is the ThninkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, which is a great budget-friendly laptop that usually goes for $1,499, but Lenovo has discounted it down to $399. That said, it's important to note that Lenovo often overprices its laptops, and its deals seem very steep when that's not necessarily the case. Even so, this is a great deal overall.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga
While the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 might not be the best laptop around, it does come with a great entry-level AMD Ryzen 3 5400U processor, which is very close to being desktop-grade, and more than enough for most productivity and day-to-day tasks. While you likely won't be able to play any games on it, it should be able to handle some older indie titles and will certainly do fine if you want to stream games to your computer. You also get 8GB of RAM, which we would usually say isn't enough, except that this is a budget-oriented laptop, and it's about what we'd expect. Interestingly, it comes with Windows 11 Pro, so you are going to have to share a good chunk of that RAM with the operating system, but again, if you aren't a power user, that's fine.

Read more
This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $800 to $600
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 may be over, but some Prime Day deals for gaming laptops remain available, even from other retailers like Best Buy. Here's one that you should have an eye on -- the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop for just $600, following a $200 discount on its original price of $800. The budget device isn't going to stay much cheaper for long, so if you're interested, you should be proceeding with the transaction already, or else you might miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15
The HP Victus 15 is a more affordable option compared to the highest tiers of the best gaming laptops, so you shouldn't expect similar performance. However, with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, it's enough to play the best PC games, though you will have to select the lowest settings for some of the more demanding titles. That's not a bad trade-off for a gaming laptop that's at least half-price compared to other choices in the market.

Read more
Prime Day is over, but these laptop deals are still available
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.

Prime Big Deals Day 2023 has ended, but some of the Prime Day laptop deals that rival retailers have rolled out to answer Amazon's offers are still available. If you want to buy a new laptop for a lower-than-usual price, you still have a chance at amazing discounts from sources like Best Buy, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're not sure how long these Prime Day deals will remain online. To help you out, we've rounded up our favorite bargains that remain, but act quickly because they may get taken down at any moment.
Acer Chromebook 314 -- $189, was $269

The Acer Chromebook 314 doesn't look like much on paper with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, but it's pretty smooth because of Google's Chrome OS. The operating system of Chromebooks focuses on online apps instead of installed software, resulting in fast performance despite low-end components. The Chromebook comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and a 64GB eMMC that can be supplemented by Google Drive if you need more storage space.

Read more