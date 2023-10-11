Now’s a great time to buy a gaming PC from Walmart, which has slashed the price of the Lenovo Legion T5 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti to just $979 from $1,490 in response to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. The $511 discount rivals the savings that you can get from Amazon Prime Day deals, but we don’t expect it to last long because there’s always high demand for dependable gaming desktops for cheaper than usual. Grab the offer now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion T5 Gaming Desktop

As mentioned above, the Lenovo Legion T5 comes with an RTX 3060 Ti, which, if you look at our breakdown between the RTX 3060 vs. 3060 Ti vs. 3070, you’ll see is still a relatively powerful GPU. That means you’ll handle games like Elden Ring and Diablo 4 relatively easily at 2k, although with some hit to framerate, which isn’t a big deal for those games. On the other hand, you could always grab one of the Prime Day monitor deals focused on high-FPS to run games like Fortnite or Apex Legends, which the RTX 3060 Ti can handle, although at the cost of graphical settings and resolution.

Besides the great GPU, the Legion T5 has an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, which is a surprisingly powerful CPU and nice to see on a mid-range gaming PC, especially since it tends to keep costs down and yet still competes with equivalent Intel CPUs. Combined with the 16GB of DDR4 RAM, you’ll get a very smooth and versatile experience where you can do anything, such as gaming, editing, programming, and productivity work, without much hassle. Lenovo has also smartly given you a 256GB SSD for your Windows 11 and programs and a 1TB HDD for additional storage. It might be worth doing an internal upgrade with an SSD for gaming, though, since the HDD won’t be great for most AAA games, and 256GB is too small for long-term game installation.

Overall, the Legion T5 is an excellent desktop and one of the best gaming PC deals we’ve seen during Prime Day, especially given that it’s costing you just $979 from Walmart after a $511 discount on its sticker price of $1,490. Even so, it’s well worth checking out these other Prime Day PC deals for some alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations