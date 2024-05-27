 Skip to main content
Save $1,000 on this Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti

By
Razer Blade 14 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For one of the best gaming laptop deals this Memorial Day, look no further than Razer. It currently has the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop down to just $1,600 from $2,600. The 38% saving is fantastic for a gaming laptop which continues to sport some fantastic hardware. It’s a sale price that’s unlikely to remain for very long so if you’re keen to buy a new device for less, here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14

Razer is well known for being one of the best gaming laptop brands around developing some of the best gaming laptops over the years.

With this particular Razer Blade 14, you don’t get the absolute latest hardware but you do get some very respectable hardware. That includes an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HZ processor while there’s also 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The star of the show is its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card which is paired up with a 14-inch QHD screen with 2560 x 1440 resolution. It has a refresh rate of 165Hz so there’s no risk of motion blur while there’s up to 100% DCI-P3 and an anti-glare finish.

Related

The Razer Blade 14 also has a per key RGB powered by Razer Chroma N-Key rollover keyboard while there’s a precision glass touchpad so it feels great to use. Bluetooth 5.2 means no dropouts when connecting your controllers and there’s a selection of USB-C and USB-A ports. There’s also THX Spatial Audio along with 7.1 codec support via HDMI so this is a laptop that works well on the move or when hooked up to one of the best gaming monitors at home. For taking video calls, there’s a 1080p webcam to ensure you’re seen clearly at all times.

Everything about the Razer Blade 14 exudes class so you’re sure to be delighted with it. It’s super portable while still being packed with power.

Normally priced at $2,600, this model of the Razer Blade 14 is down to $1,600 for a limited time only at Razer meaning you’re going to save a huge $1,000 off the regular price. A fantastic investment, be sure to check it out if you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop. It won’t stay this price for much longer.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
