This Samsung 500GB portable SSD is 26% off for Prime Day

Storage media, including solid-state drives, external hard drives, and expansion cards — like MicroSD cards — that kind of thing, can be quite expensive even with the prices down from their all-time highs. So, the perfect time to go shopping is when retailers are hosting deals, and ahead of the holiday shopping season, in October, Amazon is kicking off its Prime Day Big Deal Days event. The earliest Prime Day event was officially known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Following that, a plethora of Prime Day deals were available, and then the event was all over almost as soon as it started. But if you felt like you missed out on that one, don’t worry because Amazon is back.

Included in some of those sales are, you guessed it, storage and external storage options for all your expansion needs. One of the most highly-rated options, the Samsung T7 portable SSD, is 26% off from Amazon during October’s Prime Day event. If you don’t have one yet, or you want to upgrade from a low-capacity drive, you should take advantage of Amazon’s $25 discount for the 500GB version of the Samsung T7 portable SSD, which makes it more affordable at $70 compared to its original price of $95. That deal won’t last long, so you should hurry, but let’s quickly explore the excellent features of Samsung’s T7 portable SSD.

Why you should buy the Samsung T7 Portable SSD

The Samsung T7 portable SSD is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with 86% of customers who purchased the product giving it a 5-star rating. That’s fairly hard to accomplish, but not surprising as Samsung is one of the premier brands in the electronics and computing industries. This portable SSD is another home run, as it’s capable of transferring files nearly 9.5 times faster than external HDDs. It can read at a speed of up to 1,050 Mbps and write up to 1,000 Mbps, so the days of having to wait for a long time when accessing or transferring files will be over.

The top spot in our list of the best external hard drives belongs to the Samsung T7 portable SSD, as we consider it to be the best all-around external hard drive in the market. In addition to its amazing performance in speed tests, the portable SSD features a compact design that makes it easy to bring with you wherever you go. For your peace of mind, it’s shock-resistant and can withstand drops from a height of up to 6 feet. The portable SSD also features Samsung’s dynamic thermal guard technology, which slows down data transfers if there’s a risk of overheating.

Everybody needs a portable drive these days, so why not take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day discount for the Samsung T7 portable SSD? Its 500GB version is currently on sale with a 26% discount, bringing its price down by $25 to a more affordable $70 from its sticker price of $95. It’s unclear when the offer will end and how much stock is left though, so if you need the Samsung T7 portable SSD, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

