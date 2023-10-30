Best Buy has one of the best external hard drive deals as part of its early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can buy the WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive for $200 so you’re saving a huge $110 off the regular price of $310. Sure to be a hit with anyone looking to boost their storage capabilities for less, we recommend hitting the buy button sooner rather than later as it’s likely to be a popular deal. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the hard drive.

Why you should buy the WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive

When learning how to buy an external hard drive, you’ve probably figured out that size and brand are important in your decision making process. Western Digital is a respectable brand in many cases with many of its hard drives listed on our look at the best external hard drives.

14TB is a huge amount of space that should suffice for many different purposes. If you need to store many video files or photos, or you simply have a lot of personal information to store, you should be in luck here. The WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive has an USB 3.0 interface so it’s simple to connect to all your devices while there’s always USB 2.0 backwards compatibility if you need to hook it up to something older. It also comes with an easy-to-use auto backup tool. WD Discovery backup software allows you to set hourly, daily, or monthly backup schedules so that you don’t have to maintain it too often. It’s also compatible with Apple Time Machine after reformatting.

The WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive comes with a USB cable and AC adapter that will work with most setups. In the majority of cases, simply plug it in and you’re good to go. Whether you’re dragging files across manually or setting up automatic backups, the beauty of WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive is how little hassle is involved.

The WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive is usually priced at $310. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $200 so you save $110 off the regular price. Part of the early Black Friday sales going on, we can’t guarantee what stock levels are like so if you’re tempted, hit the buy button before you miss out.

