One of the primary features of Apple’s iMac is that everything is tucked away inside a single chassis, or rather the monitor. The entire computer fits on a clean desk or countertop taking up minimal space. Well, Lenovo has an answer to Apple’s beloved design in its Yoga AIO (all-in-one) 7 AMD desktop. Everything is tucked neatly inside a 27-inch display, and it’s rocking quite a bit of power too for gaming, entertainment, graphic design, you name it.

You might also be excited to know Lenovo is offering an incredible discount right now, allowing you to save $650. Instead of its normal $2,000 price, the Yoga AIO 7 AMD is just $1,350 right now, and with the financing, you can offset that cost quite a bit, stretching it out over a bevy of payments, instead of dropping the cash all at once. Either way, this is an excellent system and one of the best desktop deals we’ve seen for the week, maybe even the month. Grab that deal below or keep reading for more details on what the Yoga AIO has to offer.

Why You Should Buy the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 AMD Desktop PC

You’d be forgiven for thinking Apple was the only company to deliver an excellent AIO or all-in-one desktop. In fact, just take a peek at our list of the best all-in-one desktop computers and you’ll notice quite a few brands on there, Lenovo included. Lenovo’s Yoga AIO 7 AMD is an excellent desktop worth mentioning, as well, with plenty of power under the hood.

Inside the 27-inch UHD IPS touchscreen display — with a maximum resolution of 3840 by 2160 — is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, an AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and 1TB solid-state drive. Plus, you get Windows 11 Home, WiFi 6 2×2 with Bluetooth 5.1, and an IR camera and microphone with a 5 MP front-facing webcam for video calls. As if that wasn’t enough, it comes bundled with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, which you can use to play some of the hottest titles, for free.

Perhaps one of the coolest features of the Yoga AIO 7 is that the screen can be rotated from a fully horizontal position, like a standard monitor, to a vertical position, with just the push of a finger. Content rotates onscreen automatically too, just like it does on your smartphone or tablet. You can easily swap between screen configurations to enjoy content exactly how you want, and because the display is touchscreen enabled it works akin to a large desktop-based tablet. You can also connect it near instantly with a bevy of compatible devices through the USB Type-C port, to do things like use the device’s peripherals or even share the AIO’s hard drive for added storage.

Normally $2,000, the Yoga AIO 7 AMD is yours for $1,350 for a limited time at Lenovo. That saves you $650, which is an incredible deal since this is an all-in-one and you really don’t need anything else with it. Just unpackage it, set it up, and go. You won’t be disappointed and it’s both a more affordable and just as capable alternative to Apple’s iMac, especially for students on a budget.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations