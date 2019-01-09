Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Muse’s Softband will help you meditate your way into a good night’s sleep

Luke Dormehl
By

Muse, maker of meditation headbands, has unveiled the third iteration of its device (and first soft headband) at CES 2019.

The so-called “Softband” helps you meditate as you’re falling asleep by letting users instruct their Amazon Alexa device to play a guided meditation. The headband will then track your sleep behavior using the kind of brain-sensing tech Muse has pioneered through its previous products. When you wake up again in the morning, the associated Muse app will reveal how you have slept. Over time, it will reportedly help wearers to improve their sleep patterns. Cleverly, the headband will detect when you’ve fallen asleep and turn off the audio meditation — although it will continue to track your sleep patterns.

This news follows another recent announcement by Muse concerning new guided meditations released monthly at a price of $7.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Muse has also revealed that, later in 2019, it will be taking the lid off an “intelligent voice guidance” system that responds to the mental activity of headband wearers to offer a personalized meditation experience for each and every user.

According to TechCrunch, the Softband will offer a variety of other use cases, alongside sleep tracking, although Muse has yet to reveal exactly what these might be. The company’s still got a bit of time to reveal more details, however, since it won’t be launching the product into the market until the fourth quarter of 2019. Customers can reportedly expect to pay approximately the same price being charged for the Muse 2 headband, which would put it in the $250 price range.

The Softband isn’t the only cool bit of sleep-tracking tech on its way to (or already available for) customers. Other existing products in this category include bed-based sensors and even a device you put on your bed stand that then monitors your shut-eye using a combination of ultrasonic pulses and sonar. (For more information,you can check out our sleep-tracking roundup.)

While Muse’s Softband isn’t the only sleep tracker out there, we’d be lying if we said we’re not intrigued to give it a shot once it’s available later this year. Let’s hope it lives up to its promises.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This iceless cooler looks like a Mars rover, keeps beer cold for a week
origin pc giveaway for ces 2019
Giveaways

We’re giving away the Origin PC Neuron and more for CES 2019

Though you won't be able to get your hands on most of the tech unveiled at CES 2019, we're offering you something even better -- a chance to win some. Enter now for an opportunity to get some top tech for free!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
robot delivery dog ces 2019 continental pp cube robodogs
Emerging Tech

Packages could be delivered by robodogs riding in robotaxis, Continental hopes

A solution to delivery challenges is being proposed by Continental at this year's CES 2019, where they will be exhibiting their system of driverless vehicles which act as taxis for delivery robots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
impossible burger new recipe ces 2019 foods 1
Emerging Tech

Food 2.0: Impossible Foods is back with a bloody new non-beef burger

At CES 2019, Impossible Food announced its new, improved Impossible Burger. This is the first time its recipe has received an upgrade since the award-winning plant-based meat debuted in 2016.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
urgonight
Emerging Tech

The Urgonight headband trains your brain waves for better sleep

Are you tired of wearing things during the night to get a good night's sleep? The Urgonight headband is a device you only need to wear a few times a week during the day to train your brain to sleep better.
Posted By Ed Oswald
alkahest parkinsons alzheimers trial elderly parkinson s patient
Emerging Tech

Startup wants to reverse Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s using human blood extract

A cutting-edge startup is working on a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's by altering the concentration of plasma proteins in patients. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
orbi 360 glasses drone helmet ces 2019 web white 4
Photography

Orbi crams 360-degree cameras inside glasses, drones — even football helmets

Camera company Orbi is launching three new products for immersive video -- second-generation camera glasses, a 360-degree camera system for drones, and football helmets equipped with cameras and sensors.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Impossible Burger 2.0 featured image
Emerging Tech

Taste test: The new Impossible Burger is a triumph of food engineering

Impossible Foods is back with a new-and-improved plant-based burger, and we got a chance to try it out at CES 2019. Suffice it to say that our minds were blown by the Impossible Burger 2.0.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Furrion Iceless Cooler
Emerging Tech

This iceless cooler looks like a Mars rover, keeps beer cold for a week

Furrion's Rova uses lithium-ion batteries and a compressor to keep beverages cold for up to a week with no ice, meaning you can skip the 7-11 run and cut straight to camping. It also charges gadgets and looks straight out of a Halo game.
Posted By Nick Mokey
sunflower labs ces 2019 dsc 2821
Emerging Tech

Forget security cameras — this drone will watch over your house from the skies

On display at CES, Sunflower Labs' innovative security system involves a series of outdoor sensors, capable of dispatching an autonomous camera drone to check up on any unusual disturbances.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ces 2019 dji smart controller 1
Emerging Tech

DJI’s pricey Smart Controller is the ultimate accessory for drone enthusiasts

DJI's new Smart Controller lets you keep your phone in your pocket thanks to its integrated 5.5-inch, 1080p display. The controller has a range of up to 5 miles and a 2.5-hour battery life. It carries a price of $650.
Posted By Daven Mathies
5g Networks and Phones | Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
Emerging Tech

CES 2019: The coolest new gadgets and gizmos from the show floor

From foldable TVs to sleep trackers and quantum computers, the Digital Trends team has scoured the CES 2019 show floor for the coolest gadgets and gizmos out there. Here are a few of our favorites.
Posted By Ed Oswald
b secur heartkey uses ecg signals for tech purposes ces 2019 advanced auto steering wheel
Emerging Tech

B-Secur HeartKey taps ECG signals to authenticate user identity, monitor health

B-Secur's HeartKey platform uses the heart's unique ECG patterns for user authentication and health monitoring. The Advanced Auto Steering Wheel, which utilizes the technology, starts up the car once it confirms the driver's identity.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
y brush ces 2019 screen shot 01 08 at 10 42 20 pm copy
Smart Home

Bag the toothbrush. The Y-Brush can clean your teeth in just 10 seconds

The Y-Brush automatic toothbrush was on display at CES 2019 and gained attention for the claim that it can fully brush your teeth in just 10 seconds with its vibrating mouthguard full of nylon bristles.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
robot delivery startup woos walmart for trial run in arizona udelv
Emerging Tech

Robot delivery startup Udelv woos Walmart for a trial run in Arizona

Last year saw plenty of partnerships struck between big retail firms and tech outfits interested in robot delivery services. It looks like more of the same this year, with Walmart and Udelv launching a trial service this month.
Posted By Trevor Mogg