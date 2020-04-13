  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Apple and Google fight COVID-19; robot pizza delivery

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories of the day, including Apple and Google battle COVID-19 (sometimes together), robot pizza delivery, possible new iPhone and mini HomePod, all-electric flying car races, and more.

We’re all stuck at home, so we may as well win a GoPro Hero8 or camera gear from Sigma. Daven Mathies takes a look at the GoPro #HomePro challenge and the Sigma #ShotAtHome challenge.

Meg Whitman

Quibi is the newest entry in the streaming wars, and Nibler welcomes Meg Whitman, co-founder and chief executive officer of the app, to discuss Quibi’s short-form episodic content.

We then go to Drew Prindle, who finds the best crowdfunding projects out there for Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet. This week he discusses an optical guitar pickup, the Jumpi car charger, and the Megi levitating, dimmable desk lamp.

