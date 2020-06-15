  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Antitrust investigation inro Amazon, deepfake challenge

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including antitrust investigations into Amazon, WhatsApp’s small business payments, Deepfake Challenge results, EA’s new Star Wars game, and, no, KFC is not releasing a game console.

We then turn to gaming as we dig into the upcoming PlayStation 5 and discuss the console, The Last of Us 2, NBA 2K21, Horizon Forbidden West, and much more.

AJ Schnack

Nibler then speaks to filmmaker A.J. Schnack, who talks about his new ESPN 30 For 30 documentary Long Gone Summer, which details the home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa during the 1998 season.

Then it’s time to check out some Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where DT’s own Drew Prindle breaks down the best crowdfunding products out there, including the GoGo Leash, the Cubiio 2 laser cutter and metal engraver, and the Lucy robovac, mop, and intruder detector.

