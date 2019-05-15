Share

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by Juan Garcia, editor-in-chief of Digital Trends en Español, to discuss the top tech news of the day, including San Francisco’s ban on facial-recognition tech, Amazon’s new air cargo hub, Uber’s mode for silencing drivers, Jeff Bezos’ vision for space colonies, our graduate gift guide, and more.

Mark Testoni, chief executive officer of SAP National Security Services, joins the show to discuss the future of cloud computing and security in both the public and private sectors.

Later, Nibler is joined by Colin Billings, founder and CEO of Orro, to chat about smart home innovation and lighting, and how to build a better, smarter light switch.

Next we welcome Nandini Ranganathan, the founder and executive director of Make+Think+Code, to discuss the role of creativity and technology in the future of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education.

Finally, DT Producer Adrien Warner stops by to talk about the Digital Trends Graduate Gift Guide, which features the latest and best tech for the college graduate in your life.