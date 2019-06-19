Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen, DT’s section editor of computing, dive into the trending tech topics of the day, including Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 unveiling, YouTube’s AR makeup tutorials, Niantic’s new Harry Potter AR game, a Tesla pickup built by a YouTuber, and more.

Nibler then speaks with Olga Andrienko, head of global marketing for SEMrush, about the growing popularity of voice search, and the future of optimization in voice recognition.

Kevin Mann, co-founder and chief product officer of CallRail, then joins us to discuss how the company transforms call data and inbound lead generation for small businesses.

Finally, Ken Tomita, chief executive officer and co-founder of Grovemade, sits down with Nibler to talk about the company’s wooden iPhone cases and chargers, and how the craft of woodworkingis used to create beautiful, functional desktop art.