Digital Trends Live: Tesla sales records, fixing the Galaxy Fold, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by DT co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Dan Gaul to discuss the biggest tech stories of the day, including Tesla’s sales records, Samsung’s (reported) fix for the Galaxy Fold, smartglasses that keep things in focus, NASA’s new asteroid mission, a thought-controlled robotic hand, and more.

Nibler then chats with Henry Bzeih, CTO and senior vice president of automotive at Flex, about how autonomous driving will change the way people commute, as well as Flex’s role in the industry.

Chris Lamontagne, chief executive officer of Teespring, joins us to discuss how streamers are monetizing their popularity using on-demand fashion that doesn’t require a big upfront investment.

Finally, we’re joined by Mike T. Brown, founder and CEO of Win-Win, a platform built for fantasy sports that gives money back to charities.