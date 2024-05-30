Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones in July. Numerous rumors have been swirling around the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the latest news comes from a familiar leaker.

On X (formerly Twitter), IceUniverse has shared an image that apparently depicts a Galaxy Z Fold 5 alongside a Galaxy Z Fold 6. The comparison indicates that the new phone will be wider than its predecessor. The image also reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature sharper screen corners. Previous rumors have indicated that the next Galaxy Z Fold model would be wider, so the image further confirms this.

Two Galaxy Z Fold 6 models might be announced this year, with an Ultra version also anticipated. The standard model would then serve as the more affordable option in a costly smartphone series. The starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,800.

From a specs standpoint, the next Galaxy Z Fold is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip found on the current Samsung Galaxy S24 series. It should also feature an improved camera system and better battery life.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Watch 7 on Wednesday, July 10, at a Samsung Unpacked event in Paris. The new products should be released worldwide soon after.

The July 10 announcement is a bit earlier than last year’s summer Unpacked event held in South Korea. The reason? The Paris Olympics kick off on July 26, which is a perfect time for Samsung to advertise the new products.

