 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s a closer look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s new and improved cover display

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, seen from the side.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones in July. Numerous rumors have been swirling around the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the latest news comes from a familiar leaker.

On X (formerly Twitter), IceUniverse has shared an image that apparently depicts a Galaxy Z Fold 5 alongside a Galaxy Z Fold 6. The comparison indicates that the new phone will be wider than its predecessor. The image also reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature sharper screen corners. Previous rumors have indicated that the next Galaxy Z Fold model would be wider, so the image further confirms this.

Rumor: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 next to a Galaxy Z Fold 6.
IceUniverse

Two Galaxy Z Fold 6 models might be announced this year, with an Ultra version also anticipated. The standard model would then serve as the more affordable option in a costly smartphone series. The starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,800.

Recommended Videos

From a specs standpoint, the next Galaxy Z Fold is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip found on the current Samsung Galaxy S24 series. It should also feature an improved camera system and better battery life.

Related

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Watch 7 on Wednesday, July 10, at a Samsung Unpacked event in Paris. The new products should be released worldwide soon after.

The July 10 announcement is a bit earlier than last year’s summer Unpacked event held in South Korea. The reason? The Paris Olympics kick off on July 26, which is a perfect time for Samsung to advertise the new products.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Motorola’s next folding phone just leaked. Here’s what it looks like
The Motorola Razr Plus with its cover screen on, showing the home page.

The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Motorola is apparently ready with a foldable phone refresh for 2024, but it may not be much of a literal refresh if you’re concerned about aesthetics. Website 91Mobiles has leaked what the outlet claims to be “live images” of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra following its appearance in a regulatory database.

Read more
Galaxy AI is coming to more Samsung phones very soon
A person using the Generative AI wallpapers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung is bringing its Galaxy AI technology to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This comes just months after the software was revealed with the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung has begun rolling out Galaxy AI features to anyone with a Galaxy S22 series phone, Galaxy Z Fold 4, or Galaxy Z Flip 4. You will soon be able to download One UI 6.1 to get all of the benefits of Galaxy AI. The update appears to be rolling out in Korea now, suggesting it should hit U.S. devices very soon.

Read more
5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
A Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus laying on concrete.

Looking to upgrade your phone this year? You may be considering Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Plus, which is the middle child of the S24 lineup. Given how solid the S24 Plus is, that's not a bad idea at all.

But is the Galaxy S24 Plus the best phone you can get? Maybe not, as there are plenty of other great choices that you can choose from as well. Here are some of the best alternatives to the Galaxy S24 Plus that you should take a look at before spending your hard-earned dollars.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Read more