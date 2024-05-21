 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just got more interesting

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, showing the back of the phone.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We are likely just a few weeks away from Samsung revealing the Galaxy Z Fold 6. And a new leak surfaced today that makes this foldable phone sound even more exciting.

On X (formerly Twitter), IceUniverse recently shared a close-up image that reportedly shows the rear camera design of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. The design appears to significantly differ in terms of the camera setup found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and previous models.

Recommended Videos

In fact, it also differs from the rest of Samsung’s current smartphone lineup, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This new revelation suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may undergo a more substantial redesign than expected, as it was not included in earlier device renders.

Image maybe showing the camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s supposed new camera design IceUniverse

The camera systems on the current Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the previous Galaxy Z Fold 4 are remarkably similar, indicating that Samsung needs to make some changes in this aspect of the Galaxy Z Fold. Both versions include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto one.

Related

Until now, we’ve heard contradictory information about the camera system coming to the next Galaxy Z Fold. Some reports have said the phone would use the same image sensor as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. More recently, however, at least one rumor suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would include a 200MP primary camera like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Today’s news suggests there is indeed a change coming.

In 2024, the Galaxy Z Fold lineup may see more than just camera changes. Rumors indicate that two models could be released for the first time. Alongside a traditional Galaxy Z Fold 6, a more premium model called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might also arrive.

Samsung is expected to announce the next Galaxy Z Fold alongside a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy 7 Watch on Wednesday, July 10, at a Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. The new product should be available for purchase soon after.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
We just learned a lot more about Motorola’s next folding phone
A video playing on the Motorola Razr 40's half open screen.

Italian retailer Deal N Tech has leaked new information about the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable phone — including color and storage options, as well as pricing details in Europe. The phone, a successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Motorola Razr Plus, has no release date yet, but is expected very soon.

According to the report by Deal N Tech, the new phone will be priced at 1,200 euros (approximately $1,292) in Europe for a 512GB storage variant with 12GB of RAM. It is worth noting that the previous model was launched in 2023 at the same price, but it had a 256GB storage capacity and 8GB of RAM. A previous rumor also noted that the new phone would be available with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Read more
Motorola’s next folding phone just leaked. Here’s what it looks like
The Motorola Razr Plus with its cover screen on, showing the home page.

The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Motorola is apparently ready with a foldable phone refresh for 2024, but it may not be much of a literal refresh if you’re concerned about aesthetics. Website 91Mobiles has leaked what the outlet claims to be “live images” of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra following its appearance in a regulatory database.

Read more
Galaxy AI is coming to more Samsung phones very soon
A person using the Generative AI wallpapers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung is bringing its Galaxy AI technology to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This comes just months after the software was revealed with the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung has begun rolling out Galaxy AI features to anyone with a Galaxy S22 series phone, Galaxy Z Fold 4, or Galaxy Z Flip 4. You will soon be able to download One UI 6.1 to get all of the benefits of Galaxy AI. The update appears to be rolling out in Korea now, suggesting it should hit U.S. devices very soon.

Read more