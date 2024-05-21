The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just got more interesting

We are likely just a few weeks away from Samsung revealing the Galaxy Z Fold 6. And a new leak surfaced today that makes this foldable phone sound even more exciting.

On X (formerly Twitter), IceUniverse recently shared a close-up image that reportedly shows the rear camera design of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. The design appears to significantly differ in terms of the camera setup found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and previous models.

In fact, it also differs from the rest of Samsung’s current smartphone lineup, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This new revelation suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may undergo a more substantial redesign than expected, as it was not included in earlier device renders.

The camera systems on the current Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the previous Galaxy Z Fold 4 are remarkably similar, indicating that Samsung needs to make some changes in this aspect of the Galaxy Z Fold. Both versions include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto one.

Until now, we’ve heard contradictory information about the camera system coming to the next Galaxy Z Fold. Some reports have said the phone would use the same image sensor as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. More recently, however, at least one rumor suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would include a 200MP primary camera like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Today’s news suggests there is indeed a change coming.

In 2024, the Galaxy Z Fold lineup may see more than just camera changes. Rumors indicate that two models could be released for the first time. Alongside a traditional Galaxy Z Fold 6, a more premium model called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might also arrive.

Samsung is expected to announce the next Galaxy Z Fold alongside a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy 7 Watch on Wednesday, July 10, at a Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. The new product should be available for purchase soon after.

