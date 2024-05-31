 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may not have this important feature

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, showing the top of the hinge.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has just received FCC approval in the U.S. However, that’s not the big news here. Instead, it’s news that the new upcoming foldable phone probably doesn’t have a critical feature that is present on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Recommended Videos

As SamMobile discovered, Wi-Fi 7 certification is missing from the phone’s FCC document. It’s also a missing feature on the FCC certification for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Wi-Fi 7 is the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology. It offers faster data speeds than its predecessors, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5. It also provides lower latency and increased capacity, paving the way for smoother video streaming, enhanced gaming, and improved AR/VR experiences.

Related

Thankfully, the new Samsung phone’s failure to support Wi-Fi 7 may not be as significant as it seems. For Wi-Fi 7 to function, both a mobile device and a connected router need to support it. Unless you just recently bought a new router, chances are your home doesn’t support Wi-Fi 7 in the first place.

Another leak about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has occurred this week. IceUniverse shared an image on Thursday that supposedly shows a comparison between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The comparison suggests that the new phone will be wider than its predecessor. The image also reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have sharper screen corners.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Watch 7 on Wednesday, July 10, at a Samsung Unpacked event in Paris, the site of this year’s Summer Olympics, which kick off July 27. The new products are expected to be released worldwide soon after.

Two models of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be announced this year, including an Ultra version. The standard model will likely be the more affordable option in a costly smartphone series. The starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,800.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, showing the front and back of the phone.

As we get deeper into 2024, it’s only a matter of time before Samsung unveils its next round of foldables. This should include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6.

But what does Samsung have in store for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, specifically? From the rumored prices, specs, design, and more, here's everything we know.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: release date
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will get a small (but critical) upgrade
Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Poor battery life is often one of the biggest hurdles for a smartwatch. Samsung knows this and is about to address it on its upcoming Galaxy Watch 7. According to filings with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ,the new watch will feature improved charging capabilities.

The FCC filings include listings for at least three new Samsung watches. As spotted by Droid Life, the listings for the SM-L300, SM-L305, SM-L310, SM-L315, and SM-R861 are for the Galaxy Watch 7 (Bluetooth only), Galaxy Watch 7 (LTE), and Galaxy Watch FE. Some new watches are expected to support charging up to 15 watts, which is 50% faster than the current Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models that only support charging up to 10W. This means the new watches might only take 45 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%, compared to the current 90 minutes for the Galaxy Watch 6.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

In the half-decade we've had folding phones, they have operated at opposite ends of the spectrum. One side wants to maximize power and productivity with tablet-like foldables, while the other wants to make your phone as minimalistic as possible. Samsung caters to both of these groups with its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series, and it’s had five years of experience in that department.

We’re still a few months away from both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, but the rumor mill is steadily churning. Here’s what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 so far.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: release date

Read more