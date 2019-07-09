Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Sam Slaughter discuss the biggest trending tech stories of the day, including a Google and Amazon video service truce, an IBM foldable watch, Waymo’s robo-taxi perks, Amazon moves to be your home internet provider, Donkey Kong celebrates a birthday, and more.

Nibler then welcomes Joseph Menn, author of Cult of the Dead Cow and investigative reporter at Reuters, to discuss the history of a 1980s hacker group who changed cybersecurity as we know it, and how presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke fits into the story.

Later, Anurag Lal, president and CEO of Infinite Convergence, joins the show to talk about the lack of security in mobile messaging apps, and what the future of privacy looks like in that sector.

Finally, Nibler speaks with Gavin Delany, CEO and founder of Stride, a company that creates worry-free travel experiences and takes the hassle out of travel planning.