Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s new Portal, self-driving Ubers go to Dallas

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we break down the biggest trending tech stories of the day, including Facebook’s new Portal devices and Portal TV, Uber’s self-driving cars trip to Dallas, a new home for The Big Bang Theory, the Navy’s confirmation of UFOs, and more.

We then head to Rose City Comic Con in DT’s hometown of Portland,Oregon, where DT Live host Greg Nibler chats with actor Ricky Whittle, star of the Starz television show American Gods, who talks about how he landed the job, as well as the convention experience.

While at the convention, Nibler also visited with Greg Rucka, author of the comic book series Stumptown, which is coming to ABC as a television series.

We then speak with Evan Jones, chief executive officer of OpGen, Inc., about the future of personalized medicine and broad-spectrum antibiotics.

Finall,y we’re joined by Jeff Bishop, co-founder and head of options trading for RagingBull.com, the largest online trading education platform in the world.

