On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Ryan Waniata dig into the biggest trending stories in tech, including Amazon’s new wearables, Facebook’s Horizon VR, the new Beyond Burger at McDonald’s, Kevin Feige goes Star Wars, and more.

We’re then joined by Erin Keeney and Jess Surbaugh for their Reel News segment, where they discuss the top movies to see this weekend, including Judy, First Love, and Abominable.

Sarah Evans, owner of Sevans Strategy, then discusses how data democratization is changing the way startups get their funding.

Finally, we talk with Ryan Detert, chief executive officer of Influential, about social data analysis and the growth of influencer marketing.

