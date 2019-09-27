On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Hanif Jackson discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including reviews of the OnePlus 7, Uber’s new public transit features, The Last of Us 2, and more.

We then welcome Matt Preyess, product marketing manager of autonomous driving and connected services at Here Technologies, who talks about the complexities of creating maps for autonomous vehicles.

Corinne Woods, director of communications for the United Nations’ World Food Programme, joins Drew Prindle to discuss storytelling and its impact on fundraising.

We then speak with Shay Rowbottom, chief executive officer of Rowbottom Marketing, who talks about how to make compelling social media content that can help turn an executive into an influencer.

Then it’s time for our weekly Tech Briefs segment with Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, who breaks down this week’s biggest stories in tech, including Amazon’s new Alexa devices, Google’s Play Pass, and Facebook’s new VR platform.

Then we’re live at TwitchCon in San Diego with DT’s Riley Winn, who spends some time chatting with eSports host Ovilee May.

Finally, DT’s Ryan Waniata joins the show for Between the Streams, the segment where we round up the biggest stories in entertainment from the past week.

