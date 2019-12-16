On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney dig into the top trending tech stories of the day, including Instagram’s warning to users, illegal streamers’ guilty plea, New Orleans’ cyberattack-motivated state of emergency, a swim-powered lung, weeding with taser robots, and more.

Miguel Nunes

We also return to more highlights of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, where Nibler talks with Miguel Nunes, senior director of product management at Qualcomm, about the company’s multiple tiers of chips that will power 5G connections.

Jon Sigurdsson

DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan then joins us from New York to speak with Jon Sigurdsson, president and chief executive officer of Össur, a company that uses innovative tech in prosthetics and bracing to help people with compromised mobility.

It’s time for another look at awesome tech you can’t buy yet, where we review a next-gen cleaner and deodorizer, and pop cans with the Draft Top.

Dr. Dave Rabin and Kathryn Fantauzzi

Nibler later welcomes Dr. Dave Rabin and Kathryn Fantauzzi, co-founders of Apollo Neuroscience, to talk about how to naturally destress your body with wearables that use variable vibrations to help your body stay focused.

Steve Bramucci

Finally, Steve Bramucci, editorial director of UPROXX Life and head writer for People’s Party Podcast, joins the show to discuss creating culturally relevant content, and how UPROXX uses its platform to be an authority on news, politics, sports, and culture.

