On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner break down the biggest topics in tech, including Amazon’s ban on FedEx, Xbox Series X updates, Sony’s new DualShock 4 add-on, another launch for SpaceX, autonomous helicopters, a planet-hunting satellite, and more.

Riley Winn then takes a closer look at one of the bigger issues in technology today: Net neutrality. He gives the details on what it is and what it means for you, as well as gives you everything you need to know about a topic everyone is talking about.

Sam Hodges

Sam Hodges, co-founder and chief executive officer of Vouch, talks about finding insurance tailored to your company’s needs, and why insurance should be flexible for startups.

We then talk automotive tech, specifically about the “battle” between gas-powered and electric-powered vehicles, and how more automakers are introducing more EV trucks, even though the market may not be ready.

Rahim Fazal

Nibler then speaks with Rahim Fazal, co-founder and CEO of SV Academy, which takes tech learning to the collegiate level.

Richard Reina

Finally, we’re joined by Richard Reina, product training director at CARiD, who discusses how aftermarket parts and do-it-yourself mechanics are on the rise for electric vehicles.

