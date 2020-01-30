Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus and tech, new emojis, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen dig into the biggest tech stories of the day, including how the coronavirus is affecting tech operations, new emojis, a Department of Interior ban on Chinese-made drones, the highest-resolution pictures of the sun ever taken, medical drone deliveries, and more.

Next, we return to our weeklong coverage of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, where we go behind the scenes with Fox Sports to see just what goes into producing a Super Bowl.

Emily Saltz

Emily Saltz, UX Lead of The News Provenance Project at The New York Times, then discusses the growing need of authenticity in news, and the rising problem of lost context and misinformation.

Nibler then speaks with DT Gaming Editor Lisa Marie Segarra about gaming for social good, and how House House, an Australian developer, is giving a portion of its profits to indigenous peoples.

Tim Danks

Tim Danks, vice president of risk management and partner relations at Huawei Technologies USA,  speaks about the U.S. ban, and how they’re continuing to push forward and build their relationship with rural America.

We then go back to Miami with DT’s Riley Winn, who discusses the potential of 5G networks with Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the Carolina Panthers.

Finally, we take a look at what’s coming to the box office this weekend, and what movies will be worth your money. This week, we take a look at Birds Of Prey, The Lodge, and Come To Daddy.

Editors' Recommendations

Digital Trends Live: More SpaceX satellites, Apple’s biggest quarter, and more

digital trends liveepisode 304 www usnews com

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s off-activity tool, Super Bowl players talk tech

digital trends live 1 28 20 super bowl players answer question on social and gaming poster for 6127309272001

Digital Trends Live: Voting by app, the new Razr, iPad anniversary, and more

Steve Jobs iPad

How to watch NFL games online, with or without cable

best superbowl tv deals super bowl 2019 feature

Digital Trends Live: Day 3 from the Consumer Electronics Show 2019

episode 289 screen shot 2020 01 08 at 6 05 16 pm

Digital Trends Live: Day 2 from the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

episode 288 screen shot 2020 01 08 at 11 07 23 pm

Digital Trends Live: Day 4 from the Consumer Electronics Show

Digital Trends Live: Samsung’s S20 line, Oscar noms, prepping for Mars