On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen dig into the biggest tech stories of the day, including how the coronavirus is affecting tech operations, new emojis, a Department of Interior ban on Chinese-made drones, the highest-resolution pictures of the sun ever taken, medical drone deliveries, and more.

Next, we return to our weeklong coverage of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, where we go behind the scenes with Fox Sports to see just what goes into producing a Super Bowl.

Emily Saltz

Emily Saltz, UX Lead of The News Provenance Project at The New York Times, then discusses the growing need of authenticity in news, and the rising problem of lost context and misinformation.

Nibler then speaks with DT Gaming Editor Lisa Marie Segarra about gaming for social good, and how House House, an Australian developer, is giving a portion of its profits to indigenous peoples.

Tim Danks

Tim Danks, vice president of risk management and partner relations at Huawei Technologies USA, speaks about the U.S. ban, and how they’re continuing to push forward and build their relationship with rural America.

We then go back to Miami with DT’s Riley Winn, who discusses the potential of 5G networks with Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the Carolina Panthers.

Finally, we take a look at what’s coming to the box office this weekend, and what movies will be worth your money. This week, we take a look at Birds Of Prey, The Lodge, and Come To Daddy.

