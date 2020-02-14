Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: U.S. vs. Huawei, Facebook’s ‘Hobbi,’ and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison dig into the top-trending stories in tech, including charges levied against Huawei by the U.S., the apparently high price of the next-gen PlayStation, Stranger Things 4, Facebook’s Hobbi app, and more.

Anne Ahola Ward

We then speak with Anne Ahola Ward, chief executive officer of CircleClick, about the state of online privacy, and if consumers’ expectations are set too high.

Next up, we welcome Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, for her Work/Life segment. This week, she dives into the dos and don’ts of working with loved ones.

Jeff Alholm

Jeff Alholm, co-founder and CEO of Digital Aerolus, then discusses the ban on Chinese drones, and how it has opened up an opportunity for American-made drone companies.

We later check in with Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, who wraps up the biggest tech news from this past week, including the cancellation of MWC  and announcements from the Samsung event.

Pamela Webber

In this age of technology, people still look to the stars for answers. We welcome Pamela Webber, chief operating officer at 99designs, to talk about the astrology sector and others that are finding huge growth online.

Finally, we catch up with what’s happening in entertainment with our weekly Between the Streams segment. This week, we discuss Stranger Things 4, the upcoming movie The Batman, and Rick Moranis’ return to Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

