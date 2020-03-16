On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler digs into the top tech stories of the day, including the latest on COVID-19, more on the Xbox Series X, Steam smashes its user record, Uber Eats waives delivery fees, A.I. and archaeology, SpaceX aborts Falcon 9, reliving the Apollo 13 mission, and more.
We then head to the gym as Jeremy Kaplan, DT’s editor-in-chief, talks about how to maximize your time at the gym, and gets an advance workout at HACKD Fitness.
During this time of crisis, small businesses may take a gigantic hit. We talk with Sarah Evans, founder and chief executive officer of Sevans Strategy about the effect of the coronavirus on hourly workers.
Michele Romanow, co-founder and president of Clearbanc, discusses how it has analyzed 2,ooo companies on its platform and found that the gender gap still exists, but is closing.
Nibler then speaks with Niall Ferguson, host of PBS’s Niall Ferguson’s Networld, who joins us to talk about how social media has provided a platform for misinformation to propagate like never before in history.
Finally, Drew Prindle, DT senior editor, joins Nibler to discuss all the awesome tech you can’t buy yet, including a foldable kayak, a compact e-bike, and compostable kitchen trash bags.
Editors' Recommendations
- Digital Trends Live: Apple updates, Bezos fights climate change, and more
- Digital Trends Live: Amazon goes cashier-free, Netflix shows ratings
- Digital Trends Live: 3D COVID-19, deep fake elections, cyborg grasshoppers
- Digital Trends Live: Tesla gets pranked, robot snakes, and more
- Digital Trends Live: MWC update, Galaxy Unpacked recap, custom emojis, and more