  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: COVID updates, Xbox Series X details, Steam’s record

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler digs into the top tech stories of the day, including the latest on COVID-19, more on the Xbox Series X, Steam smashes its user record, Uber Eats waives delivery fees, A.I. and archaeology, SpaceX aborts Falcon 9, reliving the Apollo 13 mission, and more.

We then head to the gym as Jeremy Kaplan, DT’s editor-in-chief, talks about how to maximize your time at the gym, and gets an advance workout at HACKD Fitness.

Sarah Evans

During this time of crisis, small businesses may take a gigantic hit. We talk with Sarah Evans, founder and chief executive officer of Sevans Strategy about the effect of the coronavirus on hourly workers.

Michele Romanow

Michele Romanow, co-founder and president of Clearbanc, discusses how it has analyzed 2,ooo companies on its platform and found that the gender gap still exists, but is closing.

Niall Ferguson

Nibler then speaks with Niall Ferguson, host of PBS’s Niall Ferguson’s Networld, who joins us to talk about how social media has provided a platform for misinformation to propagate like never before in history.

Finally, Drew Prindle, DT senior editor, joins Nibler to discuss all the awesome tech you can’t buy yet, including a foldable kayak, a compact e-bike, and compostable kitchen trash bags.

Editors' Recommendations

The best true wireless earbuds for 2020

The best true wireless earbuds

The best free FPS games you can play right now

best free fps games quake champions

Today’s SpaceX Starlink launch was aborted due to engine power issue

60 Starlink satellites are launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, 17th February 2020.

Here’s how you can watch or stream UFC fights live online without cable

UFC 248 Adesanya v Romero: Weigh-Ins

Reel News: Brahms: The Boy II, Greed, and The Night Clerk

reel news episode 18 thumbnailrn22020

Digital Trends Live: Xbox specs, ‘cloud raves,’ no TikTok for TSA

episode 322 xbox series x 1201988 1280x0

Digital Trends Live: Amazon goes cashier-free, Netflix shows ratings

Digital Trends Live: Bob Iger steps down, LG’s dual-screen phone, and more

Digital Trends Live: Clearview AI’s stolen customer list, Xbox Series X

Reel News: The Invisible Man, Wendy, Guns Akimbo

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus’s continued fallout, and more

episode 326 3 0

Work/Life: The Importance of Taking Vacation or Time Away From Work

worklife episode 12 screen shot 2020 02 28 at 4 23 49 pm

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 spreads, Google Stadia tiers, and more

episode 327 coronavirus hero

Digital Trends Live: Apple’s settlement, VR medical training, coronavirus update

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 continues, new 14″ MacBook Pro, and more