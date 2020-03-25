  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Social media explodes, hacking elections, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including the rise of social media in the time of coronavirus, HP’s distribution of 3D-printed parts to hospitals, Polestar builds Teslas, and more.

Harri Hursti

Harri Hursti, cybersecurity expert and subject of the upcoming HBO documentary Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections, joins the show to talk about the ways an election can be hacked.

We’re then hands-on with the Dell XPS 13, the fastest 13-inch laptop you can buy with a 1080p or 4K screen. Theyt start at $1,000.

Sheri Bachstein

Nibler then speaks with Sheri Bachstein, global head of consumer business at The Weather Company (an IBM business), about how the app it launched today is giving localized COVID-19 information.

Peter Hollens

We then chat with YouTuber and recording artist Peter Hollens, who talks about the process of making “The Epic Hand Washing Parody” song currently trending on YouTube.

Then we find out what’s TBD this week as Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh talk about the confluence of tech and pop culture. This week, they discuss how social distancing is leading to more online hangouts and virtual meetups with friends.

Editors' Recommendations

Where to watch free movies online

Home Theater Popcorn

The best wireless headphones for 2020

sony wh 1000xm3 ch700n wireless noise canceling headphones amazon deal 1000x m3 review 10 768x479 c

These Amazon and Samsung kids tablets are on sale for less than $100

amazon fire 7 kids edition kindle deal

The best iPhone apps (March 2020)

best iPhone apps

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 spreads, Google Stadia tiers, and more

episode 327 coronavirus hero

Digital Trends Live: Apple’s settlement, VR medical training, coronavirus update

episode 328 medical realities 2048x1365

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 continues, new 14″ MacBook Pro, and more

Digital Trends Live: SXSW shrinks, Twitter’s ‘fleets,’ and more

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus cancellations, TCL concept phones, and more

Digital Trends Live: Latest on coronavirus, robot submarines, and more

Digital Trends Live: Apple Watch 6 rumor, PlayStation 5 specs, and more

episode 333 https hypebeast com image 2020 01 sony interactive entertainment president ceo reveals ps5 features info 1

Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4a leaks, TikTok’s ‘transparency,’ and more

episode 334 images

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus, Ring Video Doorbell 3, Blue Origin peek

episode 335 dims

Reel News: Reviews of “The Hunt,” “Bloodshot,” and “My Spy”

Digital Trends Live: TikTok nears 2 billion, Tesla’s Model Y, SpaceX, and more