On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including the rise of social media in the time of coronavirus, HP’s distribution of 3D-printed parts to hospitals, Polestar builds Teslas, and more.

Harri Hursti

Harri Hursti, cybersecurity expert and subject of the upcoming HBO documentary Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections, joins the show to talk about the ways an election can be hacked.

We’re then hands-on with the Dell XPS 13, the fastest 13-inch laptop you can buy with a 1080p or 4K screen. Theyt start at $1,000.

Sheri Bachstein

Nibler then speaks with Sheri Bachstein, global head of consumer business at The Weather Company (an IBM business), about how the app it launched today is giving localized COVID-19 information.

Peter Hollens

We then chat with YouTuber and recording artist Peter Hollens, who talks about the process of making “The Epic Hand Washing Parody” song currently trending on YouTube.

Then we find out what’s TBD this week as Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh talk about the confluence of tech and pop culture. This week, they discuss how social distancing is leading to more online hangouts and virtual meetups with friends.

