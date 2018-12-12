Share

The number 35 may not seem like an auspicious number, but episode 35 was a momentous installment of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show. It marked the first guest host appearance by DT Managing Editor Nick Mokey, who joined Greg Nibler to talk about our picks for the best products of the year.

First and foremost, however, the news of the day. Although Apple has forsaken the headphone jack on its latest smartphone models, audiophiles with wired headphones may have a savior on the horizon. Leaked images from accessory maker Olixar depict the Samsung Galaxy S10 sporting a good, old-fashioned headphone jack. It’s not as ironclad as an official announcement, but it should give wired headphone owners some hope.

Fashion is cyclical; clothes that were cool once can become fashionable decades later, and so it makes sense that, in a time when wearables are becoming popular, Puma is resurrecting its 1986 RS-Computer shoe. The original model had a bulky computer on the heel which could detect footsteps and record stats like distance and calories burned. Users could then connect the shoe to a computer (using a 16-pin cord) and check out the data. The new shoe maintains the bulky look, but uses far batter tech. It has a 3-axis accelerometer, uses a USB cable for charging, and also has Bluetooth 4.0, so it can connect to smartphones.

The writers and editors of Digital Trends review a lot of products every year, and as we do every December, we assembled a list of the very best. Each section editor picks a product for the categories they cover, and this year’s roundup included a meticulous 3D printer, an awe-inspiring pair of wireless headphones, and more. Finally, after a contentious round of debate, DT’s editorial team settled on the most impactful technology of 2018: The e-scooter. Love them or hate them (and boy, do people hate them), e-scooters swarmed America’s cities this year, and they offer a vision for the future of urban transit.

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends.