On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories, including Lyft’s gradual return to ridesharing, AMC plans July opening, Facebook News expands, a Destiny 2 expansion pack, updates on Tesla’s semi-truck, and more.

Julia Collins

Julia Collins, founder and chief executive officer of Planet FWD, talks about how to address climate change through our food supply, and how it’s building software for regenerative agriculture alongside a climate-smart snack brand.

We then take a look at the world of distance and home learning, which has exploded due to the quarantine. Drew Prindle discusses how we can relearn learning in the age of coronavirus.

Alex Iskoldm

Nibler then speaks with Alex Iskoldm, co-founder and managing partner of 2048 Ventures, and co-founder of The $1k Project, which has been providing $1,000 per month to families in need during the pandemic.

At the intersection of tech and culture lies our segment TBD, with Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner. This week’s topic is the tentative dates for different professional sports to return to play, and what that looks like for fans.

Editors' Recommendations