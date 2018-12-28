Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Deepak Chopra, record Alexa sales, and data security

Brie Barbee
By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending topics from gadget rumors coming out of CES to Alexa servers crashing after a record-breaking holiday season. We also welcomed acclaimed writer Deepak Chopra to talk about finding balance in the digital age and his latest Alexa skill, and Giri Sreenivas of Helm and Dominique Courbin from Limbitless Solutions also joined the show.

Record Amazon Echo sales in Europe forced Alexa offline for a brief time on Christmas Day, no doubt due to new devices trying to connect with the server. While Amazon declined to comment on the hiccup (which isn’t surprising), the servers are operating normally again. The Echo remains one of Amazon’s most popular devices.

Our first guest of the day was author Deepak Chopra, who has written over 80 books like You are the Universe and The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success. In a new partnership with LivePerson Studios, Chopra now has an Alexa skill to bring the world his daily reflections, which encourage listeners to be more mindful and visualize how they would like to see their days going.

“[Technology is] part of our human evolution,” Chopra said in his interview. “It can’t be stopped anymore. If anyone thinks they can stop the evolution of technology, then they are going to become irrelevant.” Chopra also utilizes the internet with Jiyo, a wellness website curated by Copra and Poonacha Machaiah.

We were also joined by Dominique Courbin of Limbitless Solutions, a non-profit that makes cool 3D-printed prosthetics for children. In a partnership with 343, the studio behind Halo, Limbitless is also creating gaming-inspired prosthetics as the organization continues to improve the original model. It is also working with the University of Central Florida and its School of Visual Arts and Design to create video games that help children learn to use their new limbs in a friendly and accessible way.

And last but not least, the show presented Giri Sreenivas, CEO of startup Helm, which is creating easy-to-use private servers. In an age where it seems impossible to keep track of all the data breaches that are occurring, it’s easy to give in to what Sreenivas calls “privacy nihilism” and assume that there is nothing you can do about protecting your data. That’s where Helm comes in.

While installing a personal server in your home might seem daunting, Sreenivas offers assurance that if you can set up any new basic appliance, you can use Helm. Using an app through your smartphone to control the device, you can now take back control of your personal data privacy. Helm plans to add VPN and password management services in the future.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
Marshawn Lynch Marcus Peters Pro:Test Wearables
Digital Trends Live

Marshawn Lynch joins Digital Trends Live to talk charity, football

On a special episode of Digital Trends Live, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch joined host Greg Nibler to talk about his charitable foundation, Phones for the Homeless, and the Fan Controlled Football League.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
digital trends live 12 13 18 episode 36 2 poster for 5979148184001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Marshawn Lynch, Netflix streaming data, and more

The NES and SNES Classic Editions may be being discontinued, but new streaming data from Netflix has been released, and we sat down with Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch on Thursday's episode of Digital Trends Live.
Posted By Brie Barbee
virgin galactic test flights will start year spaceshiptwo
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Passenger spacecraft, Facebook data breach, and more

This episode of Digital Trends Live saw the fourth launch of passenger spacecraft SpaceShipTwo, and a Facebook data breach. We were also joined by the founder of Forter, Michael Reitblat, to discuss how to keep your data safe.
Posted By Brie Barbee
actress holly fields interview mv5bmgvimzrkotqtndi2zc00yty0lwezzjgtmjiyn2y0mmvjntc2xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymjuyndk2odc v1
Digital Trends Live

Actress Holly Fields reveals the secret world of video game voice acting

Voice actress Holly Fields has led an interesting career, from growing up with Molly Ringwald to working on Star Wars: The Old Republic. Fields appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about her career.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live 12 17 18 episode 38 2 poster for 5980579682001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Delivery robot meltdown, Sega Classic, and Dweezil Zappa

On episode 38 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner explored the biggest tech stories of the day. On this episode: A robot on fire, the Sega Classic, and an interview with Dweezil Zappa.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt live samsung 8k interview poster for 5979715827001
Digital Trends Live

Samsung’s Scott Cohen explains why TVs need to get bigger and clearer

TVs are getting bigger and bigger, and there are a few reasons why that is happening. Samsung's Scott Cohen appeared on Digital Trends Live to explain why, and why Samsung is making the push for 8K resolution.
Posted By Will Nicol
dweezil zappa interview dt live 12 17 18 poster for 5980608192001
Digital Trends Live

Guitarist Dweezil Zappa on future projects and advice to young musicians

We chatted with guitarist Dweezil Zappa on the advice he would give to young musicians, if there is new music in store for next year, and what has the been the most memorable moment on his current tour.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
elon musk announces free rides in first boring company tunnel pod
Digital Trends Live

DT Live: Boring Company demo, plant-robot hybrids, and 2018 advances

Episode 39 of Digital Trends was all about reflection as we discussed advancements in cars and robotics over the last year. We were also joined by Alana Mitchell of Skincare by Alana to talk about how her company is utilizing tech.
Posted By Brie Barbee
alana mitchell skincare by digital trends live 12 18 poster for 5981124287001
Digital Trends Live

Entrepreneur Alana Mitchell shares her picks for the best skin-care gadgets

Shopping for a skin-care aficionado this holiday season? Entrepreneur Alana Mitchell appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about the most exciting skin-care gadgets on the market right now.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
ryan welsh interview on digital trends live poster for 5981645639001
Digital Trends Live

Ryan Welsh talks explainable A.I., and why the singularity isn’t coming soon

Worried about the A.I. apocalypse? Kyndi CEO Ryan Welsh says you shouldn't be. Welsh appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about A.I., and is company's quest for explainable A.I. that businesses can put to practical use.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 40 dt live 12 19
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Rollable TVs from LG and the future of A.I.

Episode 40 of Digital Trends Live saw the rumored rollable TV from LG and we sat down with special guests Ryan Chin of Optimus Ride and Ryan Welsh of Kyndi to talk about the future of A.I. and autonomous vehicles.
Posted By Brie Barbee
director of emerging tech usa today ray soto interview raysoto
Digital Trends Live

USA Today’s Emerging Tech director talks about the future of storytelling

We sat down with Ray Soto, the Director of Emerging Tech for USA Today, to talk about how his team is telling fun and engaging interactive news stories with virtual and augmented reality.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
episode 41 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s privacy breach, grocery robots, and more

On episode 41 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison broke down the news stories of the day. On the docket: Facebook's privacy scandal, grocery delivery robots, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 42 dt live 12 21
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Bad passwords, a new iPad Mini, and dating with blockchain

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed online security with the worst passwords of the year, and Adryenn Ashley, CEO of blockchain dating app Loly, and chef Sara Woods joined the show.
Posted By Brie Barbee