On Wednesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending topics from the world’s first double-folding phone to AirPods 2 rumors and a social credit system in China that encourages citizens to shame indebted neighbors. We also welcomed DT computing editor Luke Larsen to the show to talk about the best gaming laptops, and we sat down with Calvin Iverson of TravelPirates in our New York office to find out about the best ways to travel on a budget.

While we’ve been seeing foldable phones (or hearing rumors about them) from the likes of Samsung and Royole, Xiaomi’s is the first folding phone that bends in two places. Bin Lin, co-founder of Xiaomi, shared a video of the prototype recently, asking for feedback and help in coming up with a name for the device. The push to get multiple folding phones on the market is sure to heat up in  the near term.

We also talked about a social credit program in China that sounds like something straight out of an episode of the Netflix show Black Mirror. A new app (the name of which roughly translates to “map of deadbeat debtors”) encourages Chinese citizens to keep tabs on their neighbors and make sure they don’t make unnecessary purchases if they already are in debt. While the implications of such an app — which could lead to debtors having their internet speeds decreased and being passed over for promotions at work — is disturbing to say the least, it seems unlikely that it will expand outside of Asia.

DT’s Larsen also visited the studio to talk about some of the latest trends in the world of gaming laptops. More than 40 new machines, like Alienware’s Area 51 M, are set to be released in the coming year, with new graphics and improved CPUs. We are also sure to see new gaming machines that aim to be smaller and thinner than their predecessors. The difference between the gaming experience on a desktop versus a laptop should also shrink significantly, he said.

And last but not least, we sat down with Iverson of TravelPirates to talk about travel trends and how to get the best deals. “The first thing that most people do wrong, or could be better at, is being flexible,” Iverson said. “Both with your destination and your dates. If you want to go to the French Riviera and you only want to go in June or whatever month it may be, chances are you might find really expensive flights and you might decide ‘I can’t go because it’s so unaffordable,’ but you can.”

TravelPirates is a one-stop shop for everything you need to make travel plans, including resources to find affordable flights, ground transportation, and hotels. It partners with many well-known travel companies like Kayak, Priceline, and Expedia to bring you valuable deals when you’re planning your next vacation.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

