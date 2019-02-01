Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Data collection schemes, invasions of privacy, and more

Will Nicol
By

On episode 57 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen poured themselves a piping hot cup of news stories from the world of tech.

The biggest story of the day is Facebook’s ongoing faux pas over the research app it was using to collect user data in exchange for monthly payments. Facebook was using the app in violation of Apple’s enterprise program requirements, and so Apple has blocked Facebook from using internal iOS apps, according to a report from The Verge. This is causing headaches among Facebook employees, who are now cut off from other enterprise apps that they may have used in their workflow.

Facebook isn’t the only company facing such a scandal; Google has shut down its Screenwise Meter audience-research app, confessing that it, too, had been gathering user data in exchange for rewards, violating the policies of Apple’s Enterprise program.

Apple is hardly having the best of days itself, though. An attorney named Larry Williams II is suing Apple over a recent bug that allowed people to call an iOS user via FaceTime and hear what’s going on at their end before the receiver even answers. According to Williams II, someone called him and listened in on his conversation with a client, which would be a pretty big deal.

Later on in the show, Greg spoke to Eddie Corral, CEO of PeerTracks, a company that is taking Blockchain technology and applying it to music streaming.

“… in a nutshell, it’s a basic streaming player.” Corral explains. “We have an interactive, on-demand side and we also just developed our PeerTracks radio format, which is PeerTracks Live; that side of the coin, we’re able to play major label music — you can hear Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift — right next to some independent music.”

The goal with PeerTracks is to make things more transparent and easy for recording artists, who often get exploited by larger streaming services. Artists create “smart contracts” that dictate how money for their songs is distributed, and when people listen to their songs, that data is automatically recorded, and money paid out.

“PeerTracks has made it easy, with Blockchain technology, to instantly upload your track, have it vetted by us … once your music is uploaded, you’re able to contact your fanbase, and it would be streaming that same day, and you’re paid instantly,” Corral says. “One of the things that Blockchain is allowing us to do is make things easier for us, the public, and the consumer, believe it or not.”

Greg also spoke to Jordan Morrow, global head of data literacy for Qlik. Morrow was on to talk about the importance of data privacy.

“Our company is a visual analytics company, it helps organizations with digital transformation, and my role … is a very different role than most organizations would have. My role is to enable and empower organizations to be able to handle the amounts of data that they’re producing in an effective consumption manner. When we talk about data privacy, a lot of data privacy boils down to an individual and an organization’s ability to actually consume it effectively and understand what it is.”

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
digital trends live ces 2019 day 1 4ezakmnq
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 1

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the Impossible Burger and the future of food, to full…
Posted By Josh Benton
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 2

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the latest VTOL taxi from Bell Helicopters and the…
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ces day one dt live nibler and maude featured
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Exciting revelations from day one of CES 2019

Broadcasting live from CES, the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, the hosts of Digital Trends Live covered anti-poaching cameras, Samsung's foldable phone, the new-and-improved Impossible Burger, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 3

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels and announcing our Top Tech of CES award winners. We're joined…
Posted By Josh Benton
kevin harrington interview ces 2019 live
Digital Trends Live

Original ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin Harrington on what he loves about CES

Broadcasting from CES, the hosts of Digital Trends Live had a chance to talk to entrepreneur and original Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington about his love of trade shows and how he invests.
Posted By Will Nicol
ces day two 2
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Highlights from day 2 of CES 2019 outline future of tech

In our second day of coverage for the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, Greg Nibler and Maude Garrett welcomed guests from industry leaders like Verizon, Intel, and Microsoft and we went out on the floor to discover new tech.
Posted By Brie Barbee
kitchenaid cook processor ces 2019 termperature
Digital Trends Live

TEST

  dsfsadfas
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ces day three 3 dt live
Digital Trends Live

On the last day of CES, Digital Trends Live hands out awards and more

On the third and final day of CES, the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas, the Digital Trends Live team interviewed guests, dissected all the trends on display at the show, and gave awards to the very best tech.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 49 dt live 1 17
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: New Motorola flip phone, ads in space, smart umbrella

On this episode of Digital Trends Live we discussed trending headlines like foldable smartphones and advertising in space. We also sat down with Caleb Denison and Ronan Glon to talk about the world of tech post CES 2019.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 1 16 19 2 poster for 5990173630001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Netflix price hike, Starsona’s celeb connections, and more

On episode 48 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler, Adrien Warner, and Drew Prindle explored the tech news of the day, including Netflix’s controversial price hike, and an interview with Digital Domain’s Darren Hendler.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 50 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: The dark age of streaming, booze delivery, and more

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, DT's daily morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney explored the biggest news from the tech world. On this week's episode: A massive data breach, the dark age of streaming, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live 1 22 19 2 poster for 5992465685001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Oscar nominations, the future of blockchain, and more

From Oscar nominations, to the latest Spotify and Uber features, there was a lot to discuss on this episode of Digital Trends Live. Journalist Rachel Wolfson also joined the show to talk about the future of cryptocurrency.
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 52 dt live 1 23
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Double-folding phones, the best gaming laptops, and more

AirPod rumors and the latest news about foldable phones highlight Wednesday's episode of Digital Trends Live. We also sat down with Calvin Iverson to talk about how to travel on a budget and how millennials are changing the travel industry.
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 53 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon Scout, Soraya Darabi, and Joey Ricard

On episode 53 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle discussed the latest in tech news, including Amazon's new delivery drone, CRISPR babies, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol