Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Foldable phone, ‘Apex Legends’, and Valentine’s tech

Will Nicol
By

Though snow may fall on Portland, Oregon, the hosts of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, do not stumble in their pursuit of the biggest news stories from the world of tech. On episode 59, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn broke down the hottest trending stories and talked to some interesting guests.

First up on the docket: Following the release of a teaser for Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone, LetsGoDigital has produced a 3D rendering of what the phone might look like, and it could be beautiful.

Fans of the Titanfall franchise got a bittersweet surprise on February 4; sweet because developer Respawn Entertainment released a new game in the Titanfall universe, bitter because it wasn’t Titanfall 3. Apex Legends is a battle royale style game (like Fortnite or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) in which teams of players explore a vast environment, collecting items, killing each other, and trying to be the last group standing. Despite the lack of mechs or wall-running (two of the coolest features from the Titanfall games) Apex Legends became an instant hit, racking up over a million players in eight hours, and becoming one of the most popular games on the streaming service Twitch.

Google is in the news again, but this time for somewhat heartwarming reasons. The company debuted two new apps, Sound Amplifier and Live Transcribe, designed to help users with hearing loss. Live Transcribe is particularly cool, as it can transcribe conversations (with remarkable accuracy) in real time.

Later in the show, Greg talked with Stephan Paternot, one of the founders of an ancient (in internet terms, anyway) website called theGlobe.com. An early social networking service, theGlobe.com had a huge initial public offering (IPO) in 1998, but suffered as part of the bursting of the dot-com bubble. Since then, Paternot has written the book A Very Public Offering: The Story of theglobe.com and the First Internet Revolution, and is even a character in National Geographic’s Valley of the Boom, which tells of the story of Silicon Valley’s rise in the ‘90s.

Over in DT’s New York City studio, Les Shu sat down with Stephanie Humphrey — aka TechLifeSteph — to talk about the best tech gifts to get for Valentine’s Day.

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 2

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the latest VTOL taxi from Bell Helicopters and the…
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ces day one dt live nibler and maude featured
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Exciting revelations from day one of CES 2019

Broadcasting live from CES, the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, the hosts of Digital Trends Live covered anti-poaching cameras, Samsung's foldable phone, the new-and-improved Impossible Burger, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 3

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels and announcing our Top Tech of CES award winners. We're joined…
Posted By Josh Benton
kevin harrington interview ces 2019 live
Digital Trends Live

Original ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin Harrington on what he loves about CES

Broadcasting from CES, the hosts of Digital Trends Live had a chance to talk to entrepreneur and original Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington about his love of trade shows and how he invests.
Posted By Will Nicol
ces day two 2
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Highlights from day 2 of CES 2019 outline future of tech

In our second day of coverage for the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, Greg Nibler and Maude Garrett welcomed guests from industry leaders like Verizon, Intel, and Microsoft and we went out on the floor to discover new tech.
Posted By Brie Barbee
kitchenaid cook processor ces 2019 termperature
Digital Trends Live

TEST

  dsfsadfas
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ces day three 3 dt live
Digital Trends Live

On the last day of CES, Digital Trends Live hands out awards and more

On the third and final day of CES, the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas, the Digital Trends Live team interviewed guests, dissected all the trends on display at the show, and gave awards to the very best tech.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 49 dt live 1 17
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: New Motorola flip phone, ads in space, smart umbrella

On this episode of Digital Trends Live we discussed trending headlines like foldable smartphones and advertising in space. We also sat down with Caleb Denison and Ronan Glon to talk about the world of tech post CES 2019.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 1 16 19 2 poster for 5990173630001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Netflix price hike, Starsona’s celeb connections, and more

On episode 48 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler, Adrien Warner, and Drew Prindle explored the tech news of the day, including Netflix’s controversial price hike, and an interview with Digital Domain’s Darren Hendler.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 50 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: The dark age of streaming, booze delivery, and more

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, DT's daily morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney explored the biggest news from the tech world. On this week's episode: A massive data breach, the dark age of streaming, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live 1 22 19 2 poster for 5992465685001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Oscar nominations, the future of blockchain, and more

From Oscar nominations, to the latest Spotify and Uber features, there was a lot to discuss on this episode of Digital Trends Live. Journalist Rachel Wolfson also joined the show to talk about the future of cryptocurrency.
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 52 dt live 1 23
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Double-folding phones, the best gaming laptops, and more

AirPod rumors and the latest news about foldable phones highlight Wednesday's episode of Digital Trends Live. We also sat down with Calvin Iverson to talk about how to travel on a budget and how millennials are changing the travel industry.
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 53 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon Scout, Soraya Darabi, and Joey Ricard

On episode 53 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle discussed the latest in tech news, including Amazon's new delivery drone, CRISPR babies, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live 1 25 19 2 poster for 5993911658001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook, flying taxis, and Tesla police car

On episode 54 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison discussed Facebook's plan to integrate Instagram, Boeing's experimental flying taxi, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol