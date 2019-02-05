Digital Trends Live: Foldable phone, ‘Apex Legends’, and Valentine’s tech

Share

Though snow may fall on Portland, Oregon, the hosts of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, do not stumble in their pursuit of the biggest news stories from the world of tech. On episode 59, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn broke down the hottest trending stories and talked to some interesting guests.

First up on the docket: Following the release of a teaser for Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone, LetsGoDigital has produced a 3D rendering of what the phone might look like, and it could be beautiful.

Fans of the Titanfall franchise got a bittersweet surprise on February 4; sweet because developer Respawn Entertainment released a new game in the Titanfall universe, bitter because it wasn’t Titanfall 3. Apex Legends is a battle royale style game (like Fortnite or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) in which teams of players explore a vast environment, collecting items, killing each other, and trying to be the last group standing. Despite the lack of mechs or wall-running (two of the coolest features from the Titanfall games) Apex Legends became an instant hit, racking up over a million players in eight hours, and becoming one of the most popular games on the streaming service Twitch.

Google is in the news again, but this time for somewhat heartwarming reasons. The company debuted two new apps, Sound Amplifier and Live Transcribe, designed to help users with hearing loss. Live Transcribe is particularly cool, as it can transcribe conversations (with remarkable accuracy) in real time.

Later in the show, Greg talked with Stephan Paternot, one of the founders of an ancient (in internet terms, anyway) website called theGlobe.com. An early social networking service, theGlobe.com had a huge initial public offering (IPO) in 1998, but suffered as part of the bursting of the dot-com bubble. Since then, Paternot has written the book A Very Public Offering: The Story of theglobe.com and the First Internet Revolution, and is even a character in National Geographic’s Valley of the Boom, which tells of the story of Silicon Valley’s rise in the ‘90s.

Over in DT’s New York City studio, Les Shu sat down with Stephanie Humphrey — aka TechLifeSteph — to talk about the best tech gifts to get for Valentine’s Day.

