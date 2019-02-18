Digital Trends
DT Live: Digital jerseys, police drones, and the company changing toothpaste

Will Nicol
On episode 68 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle sailed the choppy waters of tech news in search of the day’s greatest stories. First story of the day: Samsung fans eager to get their hands on the new Galaxy S10 may want to weigh their piggy banks. According to noted leaker Evan Blass, a fully kitted S10, with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, may cost around $1,500.

People might not think often about how the worlds of sports and technology intersect, but sports leagues are often looking for ways to incorporate new tech into their productions, whether by outfitting players with fitness trackers or bringing fans a more intimate viewing experience through virtual reality. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has long been at the forefront of sports tech, and at All-Star Weekend 2019, NBA commissioner Adam Silver showed off the league’s latest gadget: An electronic jersey that can change the name and number on the jersey. What will this new tech be used for? There is speculation that the league could use these jerseys to display dynamic advertisements, but for now, it’s anybody’s guess.

Sports leagues aren’t the only organizations that love new technologies, so do law enforcement agencies and drones are of particular interest to police these days. The Chula Vista Police department has been using drones to respond to “high-priority” situations, allowing police to take quick stock of what’s going on. Apparently, the drones have already contributed to 20 arrests and police departments around the country will likely experiment with similar programs.

Later in the show, DT editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan spoke to Lindsay McCormick, CEO and Founder of Bite, a company that wants to cut down on the enormous waste caused by toothpaste tubes. Bite’s method of delivering toothpaste involves little, dried capsules that users pop into their mouths. You can store the capsules in a reusable glass bottle, with new capsules arriving in compostable packaging.

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

