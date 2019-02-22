Digital Trends Live: Self-lacing shoes, the future of humanity, and more

Share

On the action-packed 71st episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Julian Chokkattu hurtled headlong into the biggest news stories of the day. Chokkattu came to DT’s Portland, Oregon, headquarters from the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco. He brought along some new toys to show off, specifically the new Galaxy S10+, a phone that is expensive, but features everything one could want in a phone, including mighty specs, a svelte body, and more.

Later in the show, Nibler and Emerging Tech Editor Drew Prindle got the chance to talk to an esteemed guest: Douglas Rushkoff, writer, media theorist, and cyberpunk icon. Rushkoff was in town to talk about his new book, Team Human, a manifesto about how humanity needs to rethink the way we interact with technology and come together for a better future, rather than letting tech companies fragment society like they have been doing for years. Rushkoff is a fascinating theorist, and the full interview is worth watching.

Nibler also spoke with Samantha “Persia” Hancock, a commentator in the fighting game community. Fighting games, for those who don’t know, are (typically) games in which two players square off , with each playing a different character with unique moves. Think Street Fighter, Tekken, or Dragon Ball Fighterz. It’s a genre that rewards skill and extreme dedication, and the community is passionate, especially during pro matches. Persia recently started XO Academy, a program to help girls get into fighting games.

Finally, Nibler had a couple more visitors in the studio: Jordan Rice and Narissa Chang from Nike, who stopped by to show off the new Nike Adapt BB, a pair of self-lacing shoes.

“Our team got together and wanted to make a really modular system,” explained Chang, “because we wanted to ensure that the product was robust to water, dust, impact, sweat. If you think about miniaturizing a phone and putting it underfoot, that was our goal.”

