How did Apple make the iPhone X’s OLED screen work? Here’s a clue

Join the fold

Apple fans with $1,000 to burn are counting down the days until Cupertino releases the iPhone X, the new halo phone that features an OLED screen from top to bottom with almost no bezels, although it could be fair to say it has… ears. Our friends over at BGR have been poking around and found some interesting new features, most notably around how the Apple was able to create that top-to-bottom display. Apparently, Apple folded the bottom of the display around itself in order to connect it to the display controller, which runs the display.

But since a controller takes up some display room, and there was no room at the bottom of the phone, they come up with that interesting solution. But it begs the question: if they can make the OLED display do a 180 like this, would it not be fairly easy to make a curved or bendable iPhone? Sure seems like it now.

Apple also changed up how notifications are display on the iPhone Ten. According to Phone Arena, the content of notifications will only display if the Face ID system recognizes your mug, otherwise you it just shows you have a generic notification. A little privacy, please? We appreciate it. The iPhone Ten will quickly disappear from store shelves on November 3rd.

Wallet… opening…

In case you missed it, virtual reality gear just went from expensive and somewhat cumbersome to cheap and wireless in like… a year. Pretty amazing. Facebook-owned Oculus recently announced their upcoming Go headset, which they say will cost just 200 dollars and be entirely self-contained – no tethers to spendy computers needed. It won’t be out in time for the holidays, sadly, with a debut set for early next year. So what’s under the hood?

Official specs haven’t been released but we have a good idea of what’s going to power the Go system. A device this size is essentially a specialized smartphone… without the phone part… so it makes sense that a smartphone chip like the Snapdragon 835 – or maybe something a bit newer – will power the headset. We do know the viewscreen will be a dense 2560 by 1440 pixels, further reducing the “screen door” effect that has plagued first-gen headsets.

And motion tracking will be done from the Go headset itself using a “three degrees of tracking” system, or “3DOF,” a new acronym you should probably learn ASAP. And it won’t just be for gaming, either, the Go will also support apps including Facebook 360, Hulu, Netflix, astronomy apps and more. We’ve got a full rundown on what could be a breakout VR system that finally cracks the wider tech market, so check out all the details.

Mid-engine fun for your mid-life crisis

Here’s a quick hit for car fans, and Corvette fans in particular: Is Chevy looking to produce a mid-engined Corvette? Sure seems that way if these spy shots are any indication. Autoblog’s tireless photo spies caught what appears to be a heavily camo’d mid-engine ‘Vette trolling the streets of, ironically, Cadillac, Michigan, where the test driver apparently made a pit stop at MacDonald’s where the spy shots were snapped.

Rumors of a mid-engined ‘Vette have been around for decades, but it looks like GM is very serious about the project now, and there could be a new engine in the mix as well. Corvettes currently use powerful but technically archaic push-rod V8s, the new car could transition to a double-overhead cam (DOHC) plant, which would improve fuel economy and also boost power.

Variable valve timing as well? Sure, why not, but we’re only guessing on that. Anyway, get more details and start saving up for your dream car.

We’ve got more news on our Facebook page and YouTube channel, and be sure to tune in to this week’s DT podcasts: Close to the Metal (computers and such) on Tuesday, Trends with Benefits (general tech shenanigans) on Thursdays, and Between the Streams (movie and TV topics) every Friday.