Save up to $410 on the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro when you buy from Amazon today. The retail giant is offering a limited-time deal on most cellular models of Apple’s former best tablet. If you are looking for ways to save on a brand-new iPad, now is your chance. You can take home a previous-gen iPad Pro at its lowest price ever during this incredible Apple sale.

Jump on Amazon’s limited-time sale now to save on the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi and cellular tablet. You can get the usually $1,129 512GB model for a highly discounted price of $719 today. You can also choose the 256GB or 64GB variants for $659 or $579, respectively. Get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and place your order now while these iPad Pro deals are live.

Released in 2017, the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro still remains a great buy and an excellent upgrade from the Apple iPad. It has more power and a better display than the new seventh-gen iPad released this year. Also, the gorgeous display in this previous iPad Pro model is still respectable in today’s market. It is a great pick if you want a premium tablet without spending an arm and a leg.

The 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro cellular tablet is also an excellent option for a portable workstation. It lets you stay connected anywhere there is cellular service. This capable device can also handle intensive tasks such as video editing and photo editing. And when you need to write a document or blog post while on the go, you can pair it with the Smart Keyboard or any third-party Bluetooth keyboard for a better typing experience.

Replacing the built-in iOS operating system with the new iPadOS can make the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro one step closer to replacing your laptop. This new operating system enhances how the user experiences the iPad. We even found that this update integrates well with our workflow. Read our iPadOS posts to learn how you can use it to maximize your iPad Pro.

Stay productive while on the go with the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi and cellular tablet. Order yours from Amazon today to save up to $410 on a pro-level slate. Act now before this limited-time Apple iPad Pro sale is gone.

